Dallas, TX, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to be a trailblazer in the restaurant technology field with the addition of new enhancements to its back-of-house online ordering system.

With Dickey’s latest technology improvements, Owner/Operators will have a more seamless experience on the brand’s SPARK proprietary online ordering dashboard. Updates have been made to modules like labor, location settings and orders, and the overall look and feel is more intuitive with a modern user interface.



New customizable features allow franchisees to modify discounts on a location by location basis and select custom time frames for orders. Other developments include the ability to finalize and export payroll directly from the dashboard, enhanced logic for complete editing of prices to include bulk changes, the addition of select POS settings for ease of management, and more.

“For the past 80 years, Dickey’s has leaned into its mantra of ‘Evolve or fail,’” said Dickey’s Chief Information Officer Carissa de Santis. “We continue to invest and advance our technology to provide a frictionless experience for our guests and team members. By updating SPARK with new digital enhancements, Dickey’s is making it easier for franchisees to spend less time navigating technology and more time focusing on operating their restaurants.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com