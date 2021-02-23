BERLIN and DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint's cloud printing solution ezeep is now officially Chrome Enterprise Recommended, and becomes a Google verified third-party solution for Chrome OS.

Many businesses are looking for a simple way to manage printing for their employees, students and guests. ezeep Blue, the cloud printing solution from print expert ThinPrint, has been offering Chrome OS optimized printing for some time.

With the inclusion of ezeep Blue in Google's Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner program, which was preceded by meeting extensive technical requirements, the solution's added value for Chrome OS users is now official.

With ezeep Blue, companies have instant managed printing from the cloud – without the cost of PCs or servers. Admins manage user access to printers via a clear web portal, with users simply printing from any of their devices. No drivers or trainings are required, and the solution is scalable from 10 to 10,000 users. State-of-the-art encryption of print data guarantees security. Print jobs are automatically deleted immediately after transmission to the printer and are thus secure from hacker attacks. Seamless Chrome printing is delivered thanks to ezeep.

"We're happy to officially become Chrome Enterprise Recommended and thus a recognized partner of the Chrome OS ecosystem," said Christoph Hammer, Senior Vice President Cloud Services at ThinPrint GmbH. “The plug-and-play set up and management of the print environment, especially in combination with our ezeep Hub print appliance, requires no technical knowledge. And users can print from any device, including mobile devices, at the fastest speeds, and importantly, using all the printers' printing options."

ezeep Blue is available for a 30-day free trial, with full support and without any obligation. https://www.ezeep.com/blue/

About ezeep:

With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether from desktops, smartphones, tablets, or even drag & drop via any browser-enabled device.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers is significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have. ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com.

Media Contacts: North America: Kendra Westerkamp, VisiTech PR Phone: +1-303-752-3552, email: Rest of World: Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager Phone: +49 30 39493166, email: