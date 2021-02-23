Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pregnancy Pillows Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the Global Pregnancy Pillow Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.90 during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, The pillow helps in maintaining an alignment of the spine in pregnant women while sleeping or resting. The various types of pregnancy pillow associated with different sizes and shapes are available in the market, which is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period.

The increased risk of stillbirth due to inappropriate sleeping positions among pregnant women is expected to be a significant factor that can grow the global pregnancy pillow market during the assessment tenure. The rising demand for such pillows has encouraged manufacturers to launch new products with different sizes and shapes, which can propel the market in the forthcoming time. The surging incidences of restless legs syndrome (RLS) is another salient that is predicted to develop the industry. Besides, the increasing awareness about health benefits associated with such pillows and the rising per capita disposable income is projected to drive the market significantly. The growing preference for organic fillings based pregnancy pillows in various regions is likely to augment the industry growth in the coming tenure. Also, the rising technological development in the pregnancy pillow and the growing promotion of the product through various social media platforms are anticipated to strengthen the trade across the globe. On the contrary, lack of awareness and the high costs associated with the pillow is predicted to hamper the market growth in the assessment tenure. In addition, the pandemic COVID-19 has brought a negative impact on market growth due to the imposition of lockdown across the globe. The manufacturing and supply chain was disrupted significantly, which affected the market negatively. However, players are taking various initiatives to mitigate losses incurred during the COVID-19 period.

Market Segment Analysis:

The global pregnancy pillow market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel, material, and product type. In the distribution channel segment of the global pregnancy pillow market, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the assessment tenure. The expansion of the segment can be attributed to the rising popularity of e-commerce. The segment had acquired the largest market share of 42.7% in 2018. In the material segment of the global pregnancy pillow market, the polyester fiber segment is estimated to thrive at the fastest CAGR of 2.10% during the assessment tenure. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its higher adoption rate. The segment had procured 39.4% of the market share in 2018. In the product type segment of the product type, the full-length pillow segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast timeframe. On the other hand, the U-shaped segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment of the market in the coming time. The segment has accounted for the largest market share of 9% in 2018.

Few Countries to Make Significant Contributions Despite COVID-19

The in-depth analysis conducted by MRFR states that the global market for pregnancy pillows is expected to be dominated by the Americas. The region is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the presence of established players and the robust healthcare infrastructure. Countries such as the US and Canada are projected to make the most significant contribution in strengthening the market in the region.

The key player of the US, Boppy Company, is anticipated to garner significant market value due to their innovative attributes, which are designed by mothers and have named their products “our babies”. The APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the assessment tenure. The increasing disposable income and the rising number of births in the region are predicted to be salient factors that can aid in augmenting the market in the region. The presence of developing countries such as India and China is likely to play a salient role in driving the market. Despite the COVID impact on the market, countries such as India secured significant market share with the active participation of startups such as The Mom Store, which grew 200 percent during the pandemic. In another instance, the Kolkata startup Mommy Cuddle uses WhatsApp to augment the market share in the region. Europe is anticipated to procure a significant market value during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of stillbirth is predicted to be a substantial factor that is expected to drive the market in the coming time. The UK and Germany are likely to make a significant contribution in the analysis timeframe. The MEA region is expected to witness steady growth due to the developing healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing Collaborations to Fuel Competition

The increasing initiatives of key players to expand their consumer base has resulted in accelerated competition in the industry. The industrialists are launching new categories and investing in collaboration. For example, In January 2021, Medela LCC, a renowned breast pump brand, announced the launch of a new category, Medela Baby. The new product provides features a full range of pacifiers for infants through 18 months and beyond. Medela also unveiled Purelan, Medela’s most advanced formulation of medical-grade lanolin, offering fast relief and protection for breastfeeding moms. In addition, the increasing number of startups entering the market has also resulted in a fueled competition among key players. Emerging countries such as India have played a significant role in enhancing the competition in the market. For example, the startups such as The Mom Store, MomzJoy, Clovia, BabyChakra, Mystere Paris, among others, have entered the market have procured significant market share. Besides these, the increasing partnership, joint ventures, and mergers have also led to the expansion of the market by increasing the competition prevailing in the market.

Some of the renowned players covered in the report are:

The Boppy Company

Leachco

Queen Rose

PharMeDoc

Naomi Home

Cozy Bump Corporation

Medela AG

Easygrow AS

Babymoov

Theraline UK

