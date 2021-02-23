Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Sanitization Equipment Devices Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sanitization Equipment Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20.3% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 28.4 Bn by 2027.

North America dominates the sanitization equipment devices market since the past and will continue its trend till the forthcoming years. This is attributed to number of strategic collaborations adopted by the prominent players for the expansion of the product portfolio. Additionally, rising efforts for widening the presence across the regions are the prominent factors for the growth of North America regional market for sanitization equipment devices market.



On the other hand, APAC is anticipated to register highest growth in the forecast period. Growing economies in China and India, surge in incidences of infections, growth in pharmaceutical and medical devices, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian courtiers are the preliminary factors responsible for driving the sanitization equipment devices market.

The Asian market is predicted to witness a steady y-o-y growth owing to rising awareness regarding infectious agents and associated diseases. The Asia-Pacific is also the biggest exporter of pharmaceutical products, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) directing the need to ensure high quality drugs for export. Additionally, rising base of outsourcing organizations, growing healthcare expenditure, and unprecedented evolution of healthcare standards & infrastructure across the regions upsurge the demand for Asia-Pacific regional market growth.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs)

Hospital acquired infections, also known as nosocomial infections, is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally. Utility of central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs), catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and ventilator-associated pneumonia is high cause of hospital acquired infections (HAIs). Utility of infected medical devices during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures is a leading cause of HAIs. Ensuring proper sterilization of hospital instruments such as catheters, surgical instruments, and injections, help to reduce the occurrence of HAIs in hospitals.

Segmental Outlook

Sanitization equipment devices market is segmented based disinfectant, protective barriers, and end-user. Disinfectant segment is further sub-segmented into product type, formulation, and EPA classification. Product type is segmented as instrument disinfectant, hand disinfectant, skin disinfectant, and surface disinfectant. Formulation is segregated as disinfectant liquid, disinfectant wipes, and disinfectant sprays. By EPA classification, the market is segmented as low-level disinfectant, high-level disinfectant, and intermediate level disinfectant. Further, protective barriers are segmented as medical non-woven’s, covers and closures, and goggles. End-user is segmented as hospitals and clinics, medical device companies, food industry, life science industry, pharmaceutical company, and others.



By product type, instrument disinfectant recorded significant market share for global sanitization equipment devices market. Additionally, based on end-user segment, hospitals & clinics segment dominating the global sanitization equipment devices market from the past and will continue its trend till the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies profiled in this report involve Getinge Group, STERIS Corporation, Advanced Sterilization Products, Ecolab, Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, Matachana Group, 3M, Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding the Sanitization Equipment Devices industry include:

In December 2018, Ecolab Inc. a pioneer in water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services announced acquisition of Holchem Group Limited, a U.K.-based supplier of hygiene and cleaning products and services for the food and beverage, foodservice and hospitality industries.





In November 2018, Cantel Medical Corp. announced signing of agreement for the purchase of Omnia S.p.A. ("Omnia"), an Italian-based market leader in dental surgical consumables solutions. Through expansion it enables to expand Cantel Dental's presence in the European infection prevention market.





In March 2017, Getinge Group announced an agreement with Ultra Clean Systems, an Oldsmar, Florida-based manufacturer of precision-made ultrasonic cleaning systems for surgical instruments. The agreement states that the Getinge Group will distribute the full line of Ultra Clean Systems hospital grade ultrasonic cleaning equipment as well as accessories and the validated detergent for cleaning Intuitive Surgical da Vinci robotic instruments, to healthcare facilities in the US and Canada.



