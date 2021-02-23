CEO and director, launches news and views for Manganese X Energy to investors, using straight talk to explain the upcoming developments within the Manganese mining news world.

CEO and director, launches news and views for Manganese X Energy to investors, using straight talk to explain the upcoming developments within the Manganese mining news world.

Saint-Laurent, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manganese X Energy announced an arrangement agreement to complete a spin-out of Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) Graphite property located in Quebec, and the completion of the Graphano private placement.

“The Arrangement is expected to result in the creation of Graphano as an independent public company, which will initially be focused on the exploration of the LAB Graphite Property for graphite moving forward. Graphano is expected to have the ability to source its own funding independent of the Company.”

Martin Kepman, CEO and Director



What does the spin-out of the graphite asset mean for Manganese X Energy investors and the future of Manganese X Company?

“ Spinning-out the graphite asset will enhance shareholder value. Manganese X shareholders will receive a dividend for every 8 MNX shares held (designated at a future specified date), they will receive 1 Graphano share which we believe will have tremendous potential. “

Martin Kepman, CEO and Director





Manganese X Energy Announces Warrant Listing

“January 20, 2021, -24,749,145 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under MN.WT”



Why did Manganese X Energy Corporation issue “Warrants?” How does this financial instrument help investors?

“The warrants were issued on September 3rd 2020 as part of a private placement to raise additional exploration and working capital for our Battery Hill Woodstock NB project and our upcoming Lac Aux Bouleaux QC spin-out. Every investor who purchased shares was issued the equivalent of their initial investment of shares in the form of a matching share warrant at that moment. These warrants must be exercised no later than September 3rd 2023 at which time they will expire. This will allow Manganese X Energy Corp investors holding these warrants to exercise their warrants at 0.15 cents a share, or if they wish to trade them under the trading symbol MN.WT on the TSX Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV). “

Martin Kepman, CEO and Director





Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from its New Technology - Report by Manganese X Energy Corp

“Manganese is poised to be one of the primary elements important in shifting the direction of those involved in manufacturing all new battery systems necessary in storing electricity harvested from clean energy produced from solar, wind, and tidal systems. Manganese will become the catalyst for all new Lithium-ion batteries and future backup energy storage products.”

The recent Tesla development breakthrough of increasing the percentage of Manganese and going Cobalt-free for their electric vehicles (EV) batteries is revolutionary. The current tab technology found in the Nickel Cobalt Manganese Lithium-ion batteries will be phased out and replaced with a Nickel Manganese Lithium-ion battery technology.

This new technological advancement was designed in a Tesla lab environment by Tesla researchers, “these new tabless cells, which Tesla is calling 4860 cells, will give the company’s EV batteries five times more energy capacity, make them six times more powerful, and enable a 16 percent range increase for Tesla’s vehicles.”

“While these batteries are 2-3 years away from being manufactured, the future looks very promising as the combination of significantly increased Manganese with Nickel, the elimination of Cobalt, thus improving the density of the battery, will potentially make future Nickel Manganese Lithium-ion EV batteries far more efficient and cost effective. This will be achieved by increasing Manganese's previous composition considerably from 10 to 33.3%. We are poised to exploit the increasing future demands for manganese usage in EV batteries. Tesla has indicated they will be sourcing battery materials from a future North American chain. Our manganese asset is approximately 10 miles from the US border, and further, we are the only manganese resource company in North America on a fast track to commercialization, says Martin Kepman. “ Source: Manganese X Energy Corp

If you want to know more about Manganese Sulphate MnSO4, with a future high standard of extraction at purity levels of 99.95% and very low contaminant rate, as well as the intricacies of how Manganese Sulphate performs a critical function when utilized as the precursor to the cathode, then don’t hesitate to pay us a virtual visit on the website of Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2)( OTC : MNXXF) FRANKFURT: 9SC2 with its head office in Montreal QC, owns 100% of the Battery Hill property project (1,228 hectares) located in New Brunswick Canada. Battery Hill is strategically situated 12 kilometers from the US (Maine) border, near existing infrastructures (power, railway and road). It encompasses all or part of five manganese-iron zones, including Iron Ore Hill, Moody Hill, Sharpe Farm, Maple Hill and Wakefield. According to Brian Way (2012) master’s thesis on the Woodstock manganese occurrences, that includes Battery Hill, the area “hosts a series of banded iron formations that collectively constitute one of the largest manganese resources in North America, approximately 194,000,000 tonnes.”

When sharing on social media please help us by using these hashtags:

#ManganeseXEnergyisElectricGold #ManganeseXMinerforElectricGold

#ManganeseisElectricGold #ManganeseXisElectricGold





Media contact:

R. William

514-816-4446

https://www.manganesexenergycorp.com

Follow on Facebook

News via: KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

###



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains “forward-looking information” including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company’s filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that





This news has been published for the above source. Manganese X Energy Corp. [ID=16843]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment