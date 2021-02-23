Oakland, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, announced at its Miles Ahead Virtual Summit today the launch of its new business travel management software. Called Etta, an acronym for Easier To Travel Anywhere, the new software platform presents a sleek, intuitive design in which travelers can search, book and manage every part of their trip. For businesses, Etta features customizable policy integration that can help drive savings, and incorporates data from any expense platform through Open Expense Alliance.

“Business travelers want a more consumer-like experience because those platforms are easier to navigate and available as mobile apps,” said Deem President David Grace. “Travel managers and other business leaders want their travelers to adopt the platform they’ve chosen so they can manage costs and provide duty of care. We created the best for both worlds in Etta.”

“We all know how important our mobile devices are, and our data show an increase in the number of travel bookings made via mobile devices,” said Neil Markey, chief information officer at Deem. “We’ve paid strict attention to creating a mobile app that has the user experience and functionality travelers can rely on.”

What is Etta?

Etta is a fast and reliable travel search, booking and management software platform for business travelers. Its consultative approach to integration means it designs and builds policy programs that are customized to control spending and drive savings. It’s also intuitive to use and beautifully designed, so travelers are eager to adopt it for booking their trips.

Available both on desktop and as an iOS mobile app, Etta includes personalization features, such as applying traveler preferences and loyalty memberships. Deem’s innovative Travel SafetyCheck (available at launch on desktop and web app) presents hotel neighborhood safety scores as well as current and historical COVID-19 caseloads in the selected area. Armed with this information during the booking process, travelers are empowered to make the best choices for themselves and their companies.

Etta provides business travelers an effortless and modern experience. They’ll have the freedom to search for and book the flights, hotels and ground transportation they want within their company’s travel policy. Rather than facing problems when it’s too late, that is, after the trip, Etta prevents the wrong items from being booked in the first place.

Who is Etta for?

Etta is for anyone managing their company’s travel policy, including travel managers, finance and revenue professionals, and human resources leaders. Whether they’re serving at large enterprises or small and medium businesses (SMBs), company leaders want travelers to stay on platform and book in policy so they can control and accurately forecast costs as well as provide duty of care to travelers.

Travel management companies (TMCs) can use Etta to differentiate themselves by offering a best-in-class online booking solution to their customers. TMCs using Deem’s Rise product will see the name and design change to Etta Go, and will also be able to use the Etta mobile app.

Etta is also for business travelers who want to spend more time being productive during their trip and less time managing trip details. Its full functionality lets travelers plan, modify and cancel trips all within the mobile app, anywhere they go. The app, designed with a mobile-first approach for the best mobile user experience possible, also makes intelligent suggestions based on traveler preferences, to make it easy to create productive trips that are also enjoyable.

Etta’s Features

Wrapped into Etta’s remarkable user experience are powerful automation features:

Automated Ticket Exchange: A powerful tool that completely automates the application of unused tickets to a new trip by flagging their availability and dynamically calculating their value during the shopping experience. Travelers are prompted to use aging tickets by flagging airlines in the new trip booking process, and the system automatically recalculates the exchange.

Pre-Trip Approval: Deem’s comprehensive pre-trip approval and notification workflow provides the flexibility to review 100% of bookings, but only act on those that are out of policy. This eliminates time-consuming, manual approvals by implementing automated rules that target only the trip types managers want to review.

Personalization: Travelers can assign seat and meal choices on flights, add frequent flyer, hotel loyalty and other related programs, and customize notifications for assistants, co-workers and family members to keep them informed of trip details.

Support: Etta’s automated chat tool, Ask Etta, can answer traveler questions and handle issues that are more easily resolved by launching a step-by-step guided help tool or navigating travelers to a specific page to perform an action. Ask Etta is expected to be fully available in Spring, 2021.

Deem Travel Highlights

Google ITA search engine

Southwest Direct Access, provides more Southwest content and Etta Check-in Service

Deem Ground, the largest network of car service operators

SafetyCheck, presents health and safety information from ATPCO and GeoSure

Booking.com content

SilverRail, the largest network of rail options

Linked Calendars, auto-updates calendar entries

Pre-Trip Approval

Cvent Integration, to streamline event registration and management

Dynamic Site Messaging, for customizable, multi-channel notifications

Flexible and Branded fares

Notify, automatically alerts about flight changes and cancellations

Guest Travel, helps manage travel for VIPs and other guests

Ask Etta, the support chatbot

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. With its corporate travel booking and management platform that allows travel managers to customize their programs, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, enabling more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

