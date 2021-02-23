LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace, the storageless data company today announced a partnership with SuperMicro to offer Hammerspace software to their customers who are building out infrastructure to support hybrid cloud workloads. Hammerspace is excited to have SuperMicro agree to be a reseller of the industry’s most advanced data orchestration solution available in the market.



“What attracted us to Hammerspace is how scalable and easy-to-deploy it is as hybrid-cloud storage,” said Alvin Chu, Senior Director of Storage and AI Technology solutions at SuperMicro. “With support for almost any storage solution available today, distributed from the cloud to the edge, Hammerspace takes the complexity out of making it all work together. This is vital for SuperMicro’s customers, as it helps them make the move to a software-defined cloud-native architecture.”

Hammerspace is proud to have SuperMicro as its first hardware partner, as it continues to see strong customer growth and market demand to purchase hardware and software together.

“As our customers grow and scale their Hammerspace environments they search for a way to break free from the typical enterprise storage refresh cycle,” says Douglas Fallstrom, SVP Products at Hammerspace. “This is where SuperMicro steps in, showing customers how to go cloud-native and distributing workloads with a software-defined approach.”

Cut the tethers of data gravity and stop worrying about storage.

Hammerspace storageless data makes complicated enterprise storage obsolete by enabling persistent data orchestration across the hybrid cloud by overcoming the data gravity generated by siloed storage infrastructure. Our customers are focused on cloud-first strategies to solve common use cases such as caching-to-cloud, burst-to-cloud, and multi-site to on-premises replication for collaboration, data protection, and disaster recovery for their file data.

Hammerspace customers include well-known brands across industries including Financial Services, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Government, Higher Education, and Legal Services. Try 10TB of Hammerspace in the public cloud today for free, directly from the cloud marketplaces. Get your free license at https://hammerspace.com/10-tb/

About SuperMicro

Supermicro brings server processing and cloud-based solutions to the edge, leveraging advanced product design to provide flexible low-power, ultra-reliable computing, and partnering with forward-thinking software platform partners to build complete solutions for an array of significant vertical markets.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is storageless data for hybrid cloud environments. By untethering data from the infrastructure, Hammerspace overcomes data gravity to provide dynamic and efficient hybrid cloud storage as a fully automated, consumption-based resource. Users self-service their persistent data orchestration to enable workload portability from the cloud to the edge. To learn more, visit us at www.hammerspace.com or on Twitter @Hammerspace_Inc

