Severe Winter Storms and Freezing Conditions Cause Burst Pipes, Disrupting Water Service for Millions of People

N. CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is responding to one of the largest plumbing disasters on record, after a week of severe winter weather across the state of Texas disrupted safe water access for more than 14 million people. Two winter storms brought unusually frigid temperatures, causing burst pipes and extensive water damage in homes.

“Nearly half of the residents in one of the largest states in the U.S. are experiencing a plumbing catastrophe due to burst pipes from freezing temperatures and significant power outages,” said Water Mission CEO and President, George C. Greene IV, PE. “Not having water in your home means you can’t flush toilets, shower, or wash clothes. To compound the problem, the issue covers almost the entire state of Texas and there are impacted areas in neighboring states as well.”

Water Mission is collaborating with Plumbers Without Borders and the Austin Disaster Relief Network to mobilize skilled labor and plumbing-related materials and supplies. The focus of the recovery effort is to get safe water flowing in homes for the most vulnerable residents, including the elderly, disabled, uninsured, and underinsured.

“With such a broad need there is a huge demand for skilled labor and not enough hands to do the work,” added Greene. “Our response is directed to restore safe water access for the most vulnerable populations through the mobilization of skilled professionals who will provide urgently needed plumbing repairs and a focus on keeping supply chains open so that repair work can continue. We are actively engaging Austin-based groups and our corporate partners to bring the resources needed for the recovery effort, including plumbing supplies and equipment.”

Water Mission builds safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions in developing nations and disaster areas. Most recently, the organization responded to the recent earthquake in Indonesia and hurricanes in Honduras. To date, Water Mission has served nearly 7 million people in 57 countries with more than 2,800 safe water projects.

Click here to learn more about our disaster response in Texas.