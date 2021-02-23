New York , Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) further consolidates ground at Munro-Croesus project with three more acquisitions click here

- Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) says new drill results indicate potential for mineralization outside of resource area at Virginia silver project click here

- Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (OTCQB:BKLLF) (FRA:C5B) says Arcology launches overhauled CryptoKitties blockchain game that outperforms the original '1,000 to 1' click here

- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTCPINK:AGFAF) anticipates first PSC sales and revenue in summer of 2021 click here

- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) nearing distribution deal in South Asia with large telecom for its Swiss-hosted Sekur secure communications solution click here

- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) identifies new drill targets at at its Iron Creek cobalt-copper deposit in Idaho click here

- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) subsidiary CannMart inks Canadian supply deal with HEXO click here

- Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) extends mine life at Costerfield and increases gold underground reserves at Björkdal as it provides year-end updates click here

- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) kicks off two key planning processes for Rajapalot project, Finland click here

- Ceylon Graphite Corp (CVE:CYL) (OTCMKTS:CYLYF) (FRA:CCY) inks global license Memorandum of Understanding for specialized graphite and graphene technologies click here

- Telson Mining Corporation (CVE:TSN) (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) (FRA:TSGN) secures US$25M funding to complete construction at Tahuehueto mine in Mexico click here

- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) selected as one of 40 global sports finalists for the Hype Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0 Fan Vertical Bootcamp click here

- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) subsidiary GameOn brings on former Australian soccer star Tim Cahill, two sports media executives as advisors click here

- Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) (FRA:2LD) says Barrick Alliance partner has approved regional exploration budget of US$4M for 2021 click here

- Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) begins sales of CompuFlo epidural instruments and disposables to University Hospital of Wurzburg click here

