Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Ultrasound Workstation Market will grow with a CAGR value of 8.2 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The market is highly driven by factors such as increasing incidence of ovarian cancer and lifestyle disorders, rising number of product launch (of 3D and 4D ultrasound systems) strategies by the major players, rising funding programs to support the research and development activity for diagnostic imaging analysis.



Key Market Insights

The major segment as per the component outlook is the visualization software in the ultrasound workstation market

The advanced imaging segment will be growing faster than the diagnostic screening application

The diagnostic center will be seen as a dominating segment in terms of end-user outlook

GE Healthcare, MILLENSYS, Philips, Siemens, CareStream, Peridot Technologies, Hologic, Fujifilm, and Canon are the top players in the ultrasound workstation market.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Visualization Software

Hardware Unit

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Diagnostic Screening

Advanced Imaging

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Multi-Specialty Hospitals

Maternity Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academia

Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

