The global aerosol cans market size was estimated to be US$ 9.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 15 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2%. Aerosol cans are self-contained containers/dispensers that spray particulates of liquid, mainly in the form of a fine mist, spray or foam. These cans are usually manufactured using materials such as aluminum, steel or plastic, that protect the inner contents from external elements such as light, air, humidity, and damage due to harmful micro-organisms. Furthermore, it is made up of corrosion resistant materials, which protect the content of these cans from deterioration. Commonly used gases for aerosol propellants are carbon dioxide, propane and butane. Aerosol cans are basically a type of packaging product which involves the usage of propellants with the mixture of products or contents of the packaging such as deodorants, coatings, paints that create a suspension of mixture, thus giving rise to aerosol particles in the packaging product. These containers are majorly hand-held, are a popular household item. An example is the commonly used household cleaning sprays, and deodorants.

In comparison to the other forms of packaging, aerosol cans are more convenient to use, are hermetically sealed and have multi-layered laminations. Owing to these factors, they find use in extensive applications across the agriculture, automotive, personal care, pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

The growing demand for packaging that is user-friendly, promises to be a contributor of major growth for the aerosol cans market, in the near future. Furthermore, the growing adoption of spray paints in the automotive industry for offering protection against accidental abrasions, and personalization of the vehicles, is also providing a boost to the market growth

Apart from its primary usage, these aerosol cans are used as a tool for the activities of promotion and advertising, due to their large printable surface area, which provides a 360 degree billboard-like feature for the brands to print their ads on, in a bid to outshine their competition. The aerosol cans provide various options for the printing of graphics, some of which include matte, gloss, matte-gloss, pearlescent, hot stamping, tactile ink and eyries, which make the product stand out in today’s competitive market. The surge in the demand for easy to use, portable products, in the household sprays market, is expected to drive the demand for aerosol cans during the forecast period.

How a shift in lifestyle has provided a promising boost to the Aerosol Cans Market:

The steady increase in the demand for cosmetics and personal care products across the world is one of the key factors that drives the market growth. This can be attributed mainly to the rising capacities of consumer expenditure, combined with the shift in the lifestyles of the next generation, which are leading to the surging sales of high end personal care products, which include deodorants, hair sprays and body mists.

Packaging, and its various forms, has become a vital component across industries today, due to storage, transportation and an increasing consumer inclination towards convenient-to-use products against the backdrop of a fast paced urban lifestyle.

Moreover, the rise in the disposable incomes of the masses is another important reason that contributes towards the growth of the aerosol cans market. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of aerosol cans on account of the fast paced lifestyles of today, is expected to be a key aspect driving the growth of the Aerosol Cans Market.

The growing environmental awareness boosts the Aerosol Cans Market:

The factor of rising consumer awareness, and environmental friendly behavior, is leading to the innovative ideas of creating recyclability and reusability of aerosol cans, which is acting as another growth inducing factor. Aerosol cans manufactured using recyclable grade aluminum, are reusable, thereby making them environment friendly, cost effective and energy efficient.

As producing recycled aluminum is more energy efficient than new aluminum, the practice of recycling aluminum is used in the manufacturing of aerosol cans. Steel and aluminum aerosol cans are made up of materials that are 100% recyclable. Manufacturers of Aerosol Cans prefer aluminum as the material in the manufacturing of aerosol cans, as aluminum is also called as a continuous material, because it can be recycled endlessly without any substantial loss of quality.

All in all, it is safe to conclude that the global aerosol can market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period, on account of the recyclability of aerosol cans coupled with the boost of its end user industries such as the industries of cosmetic & personal care, food & beverages, and healthcare, to name a few.

The markets that that dominate the different segments of the Aerosol Cans Market:

The personal care market leads the End User segment of the global aerosol cans market, which can be attributed to factors like personal hygiene and beautification. It includes deodorants, hair care, foams & gels, gel toothpaste, antiperspirants, and skin care products. It is forecasted to strengthen its dominance during the foreseen period.

The Aluminum market dominates the Material Type segment of the global aerosol can market.

Based on Product Type segment, the straight-wall market dominated the global aerosol can market, due to growth in the personal care industry.

The Propellant Type segment of the Aerosol Cans market is led by the liquefied gas propellant market.

When considering the region segment of the Aerosol Cans market, North America accounted for the largest share, and has always been a cornerstone in the innovation and development of products in the departments of beauty, hygiene, and personal care. North America is known for its consistent introductions of innovative designs and packaging’s. Also, the lead position of North America is mainly due to the developed economies of the US that come in with the growth in the applications of aerosol cans in the industries of personal care, automotive, and healthcare. Such factors give a significant boost to the demand for aerosol cans.

The region of Europe accounted for the second largest market in the region segment, which is anticipated to exhibit a sustainable growth rate in the next few years.

The key players of the Aerosol Cans Market are Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd (Japan), CPMC Holdings Ltd (China), CCL Industries (Canada), Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company (China), Crown Holdings Incorporated (US), Ball Corporation (US), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), Exal Corporation (US) and Al-Can Exports Pvt Ltd. (India).

