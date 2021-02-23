Independence, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Lafayette will soon have a new place to call home. Ohio-based developer and owner of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living Inc. (Redwood), announces its 16th neighborhood in Indiana, Redwood Lafayette.

Redwood Lafayette will offer 173 apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294 to 1,709 square feet. The neighborhood will open in two phases (116 apartments in Phase 1), and its first residents will begin moving in early summer 2021.

Redwood first entered Indiana in 2014 with the opening of Redwood Danville and has since expanded across the state, in and around Indianapolis, Warsaw and Fort Wayne.

“The Hoosier state has already proven to love the Redwood lifestyle, and we believe Lafayette will be no exception,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood.

“Thousands of residents throughout Indiana already enjoy Redwood’s unique approach to building community, and that starts with delivering best-in-class apartment homes with features you won’t typically find when renting.”

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home. Each of the eight single-story floor plans available at Redwood Lafayette will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a two-car attached garage, private entrances and a dedicated street address. Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

Redwood Lafayette is located at 3000 Tantara Way, near the corner of Twyckenham Blvd and Old US 231. The neighborhood is located just minutes from Armstrong Park.

Additionally, Redwood Lafayette will be beautifully landscaped with an on-site walking path and pond. Timing of Phase 2, which will include 57 of the apartment homes, will be announced later this year.

Redwood owns and manages more than 13,000 apartment homes in more than 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

