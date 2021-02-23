DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- stok, a provider of sustainability and high-performance building services, announces the additions of Vice President of Project and Construction Management Emmy So and Director of Client Solutions Adam Guli. So and Guli are based out of the firm’s Denver office and will service clients across localities.



“stok’s expansion is a strategic next step that allows us to better serve clients across the regions in which they do business,” said Burke Pemberton, stok’s CFO and Denver-based Principal. “Colorado’s emphasis on human health and carbon solutions appeals to many of our corporate clients looking for values-aligned and responsible business partners. Emmy’s and Adam’s experience innovating workplace solutions for clients in markets across the West Coast—from Southern California through Vancouver—and in APAC (Asia-Pacific) are assets that will benefit our clients for years to come. We’re very lucky to have them on our team.”

stok’s methodology for creating better buildings leverages sustainability strategies as a competitive business advantage. Through a holistic, data-driven approach, the firm works in tandem with owner and occupier project teams to optimize the way buildings are designed, built and operated to mitigate climate impacts, improve occupant experience and health, and provide long-term cost savings. stok is a pioneer in integrating financial performance with project management, energy engineering and sustainability services.

So touts 18 years of experience in project advisory, strategy, workplace design, construction and real estate for leading technology companies and landmark venues. In her new role, she leads stok’s project managers in providing an integrated, comprehensive and sustainable approach to owner representation. This growing team partners with people and organizations across North America to co-create radically better environments that enhance occupant wellbeing and drive successful business outcomes. Her notable clients include PayPal, Informatica, Juniper Networks and the Lucile Packard Foundation. So earned her B.A. in interior architecture from the University of Oregon and holds a LEED AP ID+C (interior design and construction) designation.

“stok’s people-centric approach to building optimization and client partnerships is what attracted me to the firm,” said So. “As companies evaluate their business through an ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) lens, I’m excited to be part of a team of industry-recognized trusted advisors focused on delivering buildings that elevate client brands and help people live better lives without sacrificing the health of our oceans and planet.”

As Director of Client Solutions, Guli is responsible for the growth of stok’s business scope, creating clear market position, articulating business strategy and enabling exceptional client journeys. He brings nearly two decades of experience working with industry-leading brands, including Expedia, LinkedIn, Nestle and PayPal, to support their expansion across regional and international markets. Having spent the bulk of his career in Asia, Guli is excited to grow stok’s reach into the APAC market. Guli earned his B.A. in international relations, with a focus on Asia, from Colorado State University and received dual M.A.s in Chinese studies from Cornell University and Tsinghua University.

“stok is a truly unique firm with high-end sustainability expertise that guides companies to look at the built environment as part of a big-picture ecosystem rather than a capital expenditure,” said Guli. “Joining stok perfectly aligns with my values and is the culmination of my years of work and experience. I look forward to working with the team to inspire clients across the globe to conduct better business through the built environment.”

Founded in 2008, stok provides integrated building performance services, including strategy development, sustainability consulting, energy engineering, building commissioning, and project management to corporate clients, property owners and developers, and design professionals worldwide. Leveraging its interdisciplinary expertise, the team is adept at providing clients with strategy, management and technical oversight, through all phases of the project lifecycle—and all under one roof. The firm works across industries and sectors to balance client financial performance with social and environmental goals, resulting in carbon negative buildings and exceptional human environments. stok is a Certified B Corp and was recognized “Best for the World” by the organization in 2017 and 2018. The firm maintains offices in San Francisco, San Diego and Denver. More information about stok is available online at stok.com or by following the firm on LinkedIn.

