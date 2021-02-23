LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos (formerly Chaos Group) released V-Ray 5 for Revit, bringing an intuitive mix of real-time and photorealistic rendering to the BIM workflow. With a real-time view into their daily Revit work, users can design with immediate feedback, before moving on to full photorealism with V-Ray’s final renderer. To help in all cases, V-Ray 5 for Revit also launches with Chaos Cosmos, a powerful new 3D content library tailored to the needs of architecture.

“No one wants to start and stop when it comes to visualization; architects need constant access to push ideas to their full potential,” said Phillip Miller, VP of product management at Chaos. “With V-Ray 5 for Revit, that creative process can finally be unbroken. When changes are made, they’ll be reflected right away, giving architects an always-on view into how each idea is shaping up. This is a complete visualization solution from start to finish. And for many, it’s going to feel like a whole new world.”

Real-Time Visualization with V-Ray Vision

V-Ray Vision is an always-on viewer that updates in real-time, offering a high-quality representation of a Revit model as architects work. Encouraging fast, fluid design visualization throughout a project, V-Ray Vision helps users work through new ideas and client feedback from start to finish.

Easy Entourage

With over 650 free models and HDRIs to choose from, Chaos Cosmos reduces the process of populating environments to a few simple clicks. The highly curated library addresses the most common use cases found in architecture, including furniture, trees, cars, and people, for easy visualizations. Cosmos assets are automatically organized/categorized into native Revit families and categories. While a lightweight representation is shown in the viewport for faster feedback, the fully detailed object is always available at render time. Now, architects can add context and realism to a project, whether they are exploring designs in real-time or preparing them for the big reveal.

Beyond Rendering

The redesigned V-Ray Frame Buffer (VFB) now includes some of V-Ray 5’s most user-friendly features, making it easy to bring a personal touch to any rendering.

With Light Mix, users can interactively change the color and brightness of any light without rendering again, creating multiple lighting scenarios from a single render. Image adjustments like exposure control, color balance and color corrections can also be added, replacing the need for external image editing tools. For extra control, render layers can be combined using the Layer Compositor to create more nuanced designs, or even saved as presets for later use.

Other New Features in V-Ray 5 for Revit Include :

New Sun and Sky – Improves accuracy across the board, including when the sun is near the horizon, right before sunrise and after sunset.





– Improves accuracy across the board, including when the sun is near the horizon, right before sunrise and after sunset. Line Renderings – Give renders an illustrative look by adding linework with global contour controls and material overrides.





– Give renders an illustrative look by adding linework with global contour controls and material overrides. Texture Randomization – Now easier to create subtle variations in textures and materials for added realism.





– Now easier to create subtle variations in textures and materials for added realism. Stochastic Texture Tiling – An automatic fix for repeating textures.





– An automatic fix for repeating textures. Coat Layer – Gain extra reflections on polished or lacquered surfaces without using blend materials.





– Gain extra reflections on polished or lacquered surfaces without using blend materials. Sheen Layer – Easily simulate fabrics like velvet, satin and silk.





– Easily simulate fabrics like velvet, satin and silk. New Displacement Workflow – Displacement can now be applied to both native Revit and V-Ray materials.





– Displacement can now be applied to both native Revit and V-Ray materials. Dirt and Weathering – New controls for aging materials with procedural streaks have been added to the VRayDirtMtl.

For a full feature tour, please visit the product page.

Pricing and Availability

V-Ray 5 for Revit is available now. A perpetual license is priced at $790, with upgrades available for $395. Term licensing is available at $350 (annually) and $60 (monthly). V-Ray 5 for Revit is also included in V-Ray Collection, an annual plan that gives users full access to 15 Chaos products and services for $699/year.

About Chaos

Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. In 2017, the firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, was honored with an Academy Award for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering for motion pictures. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaosgroup.com.

