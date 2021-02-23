Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 11/02/2021 – 19/02/2021:

Date and time of disposal

 		Incentive Stock Option PlanNumber of disposed sharesExercise price (€)
11/02/2021 0:00Free share grant to the members of the Management Board52,0000.000
15/02/2021 10:46ISOP 201550017.289
15/02/2021 10:46ISOP 201710,00025.500
15/02/2021 13:57ISOP 201529,82517.289
15/02/2021 14:53ISOP 201715,00025.500
15/02/2021 15:00ISOP 20155,00017.289
15/02/2021 15:03ISOP 201615,00016.632
15/02/2021 15:54ISOP 20154,00017.289
16/02/2021 9:06ISOP 20153,00017.289
17/02/2021 15:32ISOP 20157,00017.289
17/02/2021 15:40ISOP 20167,00016.632

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


