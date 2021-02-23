SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Health, the mental health and wellness platform supporting 200+ enterprises globally, today announced it was awarded 35th place on the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2021 list by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. Additionally, Modern Health was named by Fierce Healthcare as a Fierce 15 company, designating it as one of the most promising health care companies of 2021.



“One of the things I’m most proud of is the team we’ve assembled at Modern Health. It brings me an immense amount of joy to see mission-driven people of all talent backgrounds embrace our company’s dedication to making mental health support more accessible,” comments Alyson Watson, CEO and founder of Modern Health. “We have always strived to create a people-first culture and we’re proud of how this commitment has resulted in a 99.7% retention rate in our workforce. We are humbled to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in the Bay Area and we will continue to prioritize our mental health-focused and empowering culture as we scale.”

The ranking on the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list considered more than 44,000 employee surveys from companies across the Bay Area and evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and the level of team camaraderie. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best ensure that all employees are represented, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Modern Health are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential.”

The Fierce 15 list celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” - championing innovation and creativity even in the face of intense competition. Fierce Healthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for the list, which is based on a variety of factors, such as strength of technology, partnerships, venture backers and their innovative approaches to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

“The past year has been a particularly challenging time as the entire global population faces an extended period of chronic stress triggered by everything from a global pandemic to systemic racism to ongoing political unrest,” adds VP of Clinical Care at Modern Health, Myra Altman, PhD. “With the level of mental health need that exists, we have to find ways to make high quality care more accessible and we’re honored to be included in this group of Fierce 15 winners that are tackling these important challenges.”

This week Modern Health was also honored alongside some of the most innovative companies in the healthcare industry by Nasdaq in its virtual Opening Bell Ceremony timed to celebrate the beginning of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Learn more about Modern Health’s award-winning culture and career opportunities here .

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists available in 35 languages all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $95 million from Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Founders Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare is the health care industry’s daily monitor providing the latest news and information at the intersection of health care business and policy. With an audience of more than 120,000 top health care professionals, Fierce Healthcare delivers insights that power decisions and experiences where communities thrive. We are Fierce – everywhere you need us to be. #BeFierce

