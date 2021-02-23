MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (“Quantum” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: QNC; OTCMKTS: QNCCF; F: 34Q) is pleased to announce its intention to commercialize its first QRNG product to address cybersecurity threats in the data centers, blockchain and Bitcoin industries.



COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for better cybersecurity as a surge of incidences and cases of cybercrime have been observed across industries. Cybersecurity now dominates the strategic priorities of every organization and the global cybersecurity market is predicted to grow from $167.1B in 2019 to $248.26B by 2023, attaining a 10.4% CAGR, according to Statista.

Cybersecurity is intrinsically part of the value propositions offered by data centers, blockchain and Bitcoin industries, which forces them to make extremely high usage of cryptography.

Data centers are the back-up and recovery point for the critical and valuable data of any organization, and any security vulnerability could lead to catastrophic consequences.

The nascent blockchain and cryptocurrencies industries, based on the deployment of distributed ledgers, also stands to be among the first to benefit from genuine quantum innovation as they rely on digitally signed transactions validated by cryptographic addresses that must ensure inviolability. These functions require very strong random number generation, which means high and immediately available entropy to avoid delays in transaction processing.

Mr. Bertrand Reulet, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Quantum, said: “Our patent-protected Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) provide ‘true’ randomness on the grounds that their randomness is due to inherently non-deterministic quantum phenomena which means data becomes ‘unhackable’.”

Mr. Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum, stated: "Our recent product management development points to a fast track go-to-market (GTM) strategy. In reviewing our product design and capabilities with a new vision, we are pivoting to a commercially viable product ahead of the originally planned CMOS implementation. This is groundbreaking and welcomed news for our investors as we move ahead of the planned GTM by a full year. In fact, our patent-protected Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) technology is perfect to address the cryptographic needs of the blockchain and Bitcoins revolution. Unlike other competitive technologies that depend on photonics physical properties, our QRNG is based on the quantum tunneling phenomenon created by electrons and show distinctive advantages in term of robustness, speed, scalability, and cost. In terms of device components, we are testing alternatives to CMOS chips that are widely available and adopted by our target markets. With successful test plans, I expect our first product to be available for commercialization by Q2 2021.”

About Quantum

The Corporation’s mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target the highly valued healthcare services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as financial services, cloud-based IT security infrastructure, classified government networks and communication systems, secure device keying (IOT, automotive, consumer electronics) and quantum cryptography.

