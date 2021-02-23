Kia Carnival delivers SUV design, modern luxury, inventive tech and category-leading cargo space



TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada has unveiled a fresh take on a category in need of disruption; the all-new 2022 Kia Carnival is a functional, full-size family vehicle that promises to turn heads and inspire everyday adventure. The result of tireless years spent engineering sport utility vehicles that push the boundaries of expectations – Carnival delivers an unexpected, life-enabling combination of utility, purpose and modern luxury. Available in Canadian dealerships this spring, Kia Carnival is available in five trim levels (LX, LX+, EX, EX+ and SX) with a starting price of $34,495.

“We can’t wait for Canadians to get behind the wheel of our very own Life Utility Vehicle,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “With bold SUV-inspired characteristics, incredible cargo space, our most advanced safety tech and luxurious appointments, Kia Carnival embodies our leading-edge design philosophy,” he adds.

An Attention-Commanding Exterior

Kia Carnival turns Canadians’ everyday busy lives into epic adventure – with abundant space, freedom, style and comfort. Kia’s all-new Life Utility Vehicle marries functionality with aggressive, sleek design, including impressive exterior elements such as:

SUV inspired-design (akin to the all-new Sorento and much-loved Seltos) with a confident and contemporary face, sculpted architecture, high-tech headlamps and integrated bold, geometric grills

Dramatic character lines on the hood and bumper, with metallic bumper garnish

A connected, bold sculpted character line that tethers the front and rear lamps for a seamless design across the length of Carnival’s body

Prominent wheel arches, available black and chrome door moldings and chrome-finished c-pillar – echoing premium-segment accents

Available large two-toned mirrors, geometric shapes and a rear wiper that tucks away for an elegant look

Rear skid plate garnish and reflectors deliver an unmistakable balance of strength and refinement

Wide, distinctive, horizontal layout that conveys a futuristic, strong modern character

And an Elegant Interior to Match

We don’t like to judge a book by its cover, but if we did – Carnival holds up to its impressive exterior on the inside, too. Kia Carnival’s interior is a step-above, with modern comfort, luxurious style and high-tech appointments. Highlights include:

Panoramic dashboard display, with available connected integration of 12.3 inch TFT-LCD cluster and 12.3-inch AVN display for futuristic appearance

Simple center facia with premium, high-gloss black materials

Chrome line (echoing Carnival’s exterior) runs the length of the dash with slim metal air vents elegantly integrated

Two bold interior colours: elegant Black with available all-new Martian Brown leather, and available 3D HydroGrafic trim and premium stitching details

Available power-adjustable VIP Lounge Seats with head and leg rests powered by the touch of a button – the automotive equivalent to Business-Class travel, if we do say so ourselves

Unbeatable Comfort

While Carnival is built to take you where you need to go, in style, you might be challenged to leave the comfort of this high-tech, premium cabin. It includes:

Exceptional flexibility and passenger room

Available power-adjustable VIP Lounge Seats, complete with heated or air-cooled seats, leg rests and head rests (SX only)

Customizable seating configurations in both the 7-passenger and 8-passenger models

A long-sliding center seat in the second row of the 8-passenger, to make it easy to safely care for kids in the back, or to open up more space for passengers

The ability to create a table space by folding the seatback forward or the flexibility to remove each second-row seat (8-passenger) and stow the third row in the floor for increased cargo space (7- and 8-passenger)

The Nuts and Bolts

Equally impressive as Kia Carnival’s appearance is the smooth drive it delivers.

Kia Carnival is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission

The increased use of hot-stamped components and ultra-high-strength steel generate increased tensile strength and torsional stiffness for a steady drive

Carnival’s sound absorbing and insulating materials make for a quiet and relaxing ride

Aerodynamic enhancements to the wheels, front bumper air curtain and mirrors deliver improved fuel economy

Sitting atop the new N3 platform, Carnival is lighter, stronger, quieter, safer, more stable and more aerodynamic than ever

Leading Safety and Tech Capabilities

Kia is known for the unbeatable tech and intuitive design its models carry. Carnival’s tech is no exception; highlights include:

Available Personalized User Profiles

Available Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Available Wireless Smartphone Charging

Multi-Bluetooth Connectivity

Up to 9 USB ports and up to 2 inverters

Available Bose Premium Sound System

Available UVO Intelligence

Quiet Mode

Passenger View

Carnival is as safe as it is intuitive. Its safety features boast the incredible accuracy and exceptional performance we’re known for – including:

Lane Keeping and Following Assist

Smart Cruise Control

Driver Attention Warning

High Beam Assist

Parking Distance Warning (standard rear sensors and available front sensors)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with available Junction Turning

Rear Occupant Alert

Available Surround-View Monitor

Available Blind-Spot View Monitor

Available Smart Cruise Control with Highway Driving Assist

Available Safe Exit Assist

