BLACKSBURG, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma (Nasdaq: LABP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming virtual SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors/Media section of the Company’s website at www.landosbiopharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the Landos website.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases that are the first to target new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma’s core expertise is in the development of therapeutic candidates targeting novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Lead asset BT-11 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted small molecule therapeutic candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease that targets the LANCL2 pathway. NX-13 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, which targets the NLRX1 pathway. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes.

Contacts:

Thomas Hoffmann (investors)

Solebury Trout

646-378-2931

thoffmann@troutgroup.com

Hannah Gendel (media)

Solebury Trout

646-378-2943

hgendel@troutgroup.com