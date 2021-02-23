IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. On the same day, Inari will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.



Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 519-1265 for domestic callers or (914) 800-3838 for international callers, using conference ID: 5271485. The live webinar of the call may also be accessed by visiting the Events section of Inari's website at ir.inarimedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Inari's website.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

