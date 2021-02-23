BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (compared to the prior year period)

Gross written premium increased 13.7% to $28.9 million

Commercial Lines gross written premium increased 13.3% to $26.4 million

Personal Lines gross written premium increased 18.5% to $2.4 million

Net income of $3.3 million, or $0.34 per share, based on 9.7 million average shares outstanding

Year End 2020 Financial Highlights (compared to the prior year period)

Gross written premium increased 9.3% to $111.3 million

Net income of $595,000, or $0.06 per share, based on 9.6 million average shares outstanding

Book value per share of $4.59 as of December 31, 2020



Management Comments

James Petcoff, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Despite the pandemic-driven unpredictability in 2020, we were able to close out the year on a positive note, growing gross written premiums by 9% for the year and just under 14% for the fourth quarter. This growth was achieved through a balanced mix of rate and market share expansion in both the commercial and personal lines segments. Overall, our book value improved year over year to $4.59 at December 31, 2020.”

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Overview

At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, At and for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change

2020 2019 % Change (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Gross written premiums $ 28,865 $ 25,391 13.7 % $ 111,335 $ 101,853 9.3 % Net written premiums 23,781 22,162 7.3 % 92,940 87,724 5.9 % Net earned premiums 23,101 23,278 -0.8 % 89,103 89,089 0.0 % Net investment income 563 860 -34.5 % 3,156 4,031 -21.7 % Net realized investment gains 3,637 72 ** 8,126 1,196 ** Change in fair value of equity investments 2,094 288 ** 228 (427 ) Other gains - - ** 260 - ** Net income (loss) 3,274 (3,028 ) ** 595 (7,822 ) ** Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.88 ) Adjusted operating income (loss)* (2,457 ) (3,394 ) ** (8,019 ) (15,092 ) ** Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $ (0.26 ) $ (0.35 ) ** $ (0.83 ) $ (1.69 ) ** Book value per common share outstanding $ 4.59 $ 4.45 $ 4.59 $ 4.45 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 9,680,521 9,591,387 9,625,059 8,880,107 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio (1) 66.7 % 68.6 % 62.8 % 66.8 % Expense ratio (2) 43.9 % 44.3 % 45.6 % 44.0 % Combined ratio (3) 110.6 % 112.9 % 108.4 % 110.8 % * The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles. ** Percentage is not meaningful (1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and income from underwriting operations. (2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

2020 Fourth Quarter Premiums

Gross Written Premiums

Gross written premiums increased 13.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $28.9 million, compared to $25.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was achieved through a combination of rate increases and growth of policies-in-force, specifically in the Company’s specialty commercial markets. The overall premium increase was supplemented by continued growth in the Company’s personal lines, driven by its low-value dwelling line of business.

Net Earned Premiums

Net earned premiums decreased 0.8% to $23.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $23.3 million for the prior year period. This was mainly due to slightly higher reinsurance costs. The Company expects net earned premiums to increase throughout 2021 as the growth in gross written premiums achieved in the second half of 2020 are earned ratably in the coming year.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (dollars in thousands)

Gross written premiums $ 26,422 $ 23,330 13.3 % $ 102,763 $ 94,391 8.9 % Net written premiums 21,558 20,387 5.7 % 85,385 81,966 4.2 % Net earned premiums 21,287 21,567 -1.3 % 82,409 83,858 -1.7 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 67.2 % 67.7 % 64.4 % 63.3 % Expense ratio 44.1 % 43.6 % 45.6 % 43.3 % Combined ratio 111.3 % 111.3 % 110.0 % 106.6 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 18.1 % 13.3 % 18.4 % 9.0 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 93.2 % 98.0 % 91.6 % 97.6 % (1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.

The Company’s commercial lines of business, representing 91.5% of total gross written premium in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily consists of property and liability coverage offered to owner-operated small- to mid-sized businesses.



Commercial lines gross written premium increased 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $26.4 million, as the Company continues to shift its mix towards more profitable specialty lines.

The Commercial lines combined ratio was 111.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 111.3% in the prior year period. The loss ratio was 67.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with 67.7% in the prior year period while the expense ratio was 44.1% in the current year period, compared with 43.6% during the prior year period.

Commercial lines accident year combined ratio was 93.2% for the quarter.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change

2020 2019 % Change (dollars in thousands)

Gross written premiums $ 2,443 $ 2,061 18.5 % $ 8,572 $ 7,462 14.9 % Net written premiums 2,223 1,775 25.2 % 7,555 5,758 31.2 % Net earned premiums 1,814 1,711 6.0 % 6,694 5,231 28.0 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 61.0 % 80.5 % 43.3 % 120.7 % Expense ratio 42.3 % 52.0 % 45.5 % 55.4 % Combined ratio 103.3 % 132.5 % 88.8 % 176.1 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 13.2 % 34.0 % 5.1 % 55.5 % Accident year combined ratio 90.1 % 98.5 % 83.7 % 120.6 %

Personal lines, representing 8.5% of total gross written premium for the fourth quarter of 2020, consists largely of low-value dwelling homeowner’s insurance.



Personal lines gross written premium increased 18.5% to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period, led by growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business in Texas.

Personal lines combined ratio was 103.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 132.5% in the prior year period. Personal lines loss ratio improved considerably to 61.0%, compared to 80.5% in the prior year period, largely driven by significantly lower losses from the low-value dwelling line of business.

For the full year 2020, the personal lines combined ratio was 88.8% compared to 176.1% in the prior year period.

The personal lines accident year combined ratio was 90.1% for the quarter.

Combined Ratio Analysis

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 66.7 % 68.6 % 62.8 % 66.8 % Expense ratio 43.9 % 44.3 % 45.6 % 44.0 % Combined ratio 110.6 % 112.9 % 108.4 % 110.8 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 17.7 % 14.8 % 17.4 % 11.8 % Accident year combined ratio 92.9 % 98.1 % 91.0 % 99.0 %

Combined Ratio

The Company's combined ratio was 110.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 112.9% for the same period in 2019. The combined ratio was 108.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 110.8% for the same period in 2019. The Company’s accident year combined ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 92.9%, compared to 98.1% in the prior year period.

Loss Ratio:

The Company’s losses and loss adjustment expenses were $15.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $16.0 million in the prior year period. This resulted in a loss ratio of 66.7%, compared to 68.6% in the prior year period.

Expense Ratio:

The expense ratio was 43.9% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 44.3% in the prior year period.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $563,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $860,000 in the prior year period. Net realized investment gains during the fourth quarter were $3.6 million, compared to net realized investment gains of $72,000 in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities

During the quarter, the Company reported a gain from the change in fair value of equity investments of $2.1 million, compared to a gain of $288,000 in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss)

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.32 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $2.5 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $3.4 million, or $0.35 per share, for the same period in 2019. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Earnings Conference Call with Accompanying Slide Presentation

The Company will hold a conference call/webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com

Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains and losses, excluding the tax effect of changes in unrealized gains and losses, excluding the after-tax change in fair value of equity securities, and including the net change in deferred gain on losses ceded to the Adverse Development Cover (ADC). We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ 3,274 $ (3,028 ) $ 595 $ (7,822 ) Less: Net realized investment gains and other gains, net of tax 3,637 72 8,386 1,196 Tax effect of unrealized gains and losses on investments - 6 - 824 Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax 2,094 288 228 (427 ) Net (increase) decrease in deferred gain on losses ceded to ADC, net of tax - - - 5,677 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (2,457 ) $ (3,394 ) $ (8,019 ) $ (15,092 ) Weighted average common shares, diluted 9,680,521 9,591,387 9,625,059 8,880,107 Diluted income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ 0.34 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.88 ) Less: Net realized investment gains and other gains, net of tax 0.38 - 0.87 0.13 Tax effect of unrealized gains and losses on investments - - - 0.09 Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax 0.22 0.03 0.02 (0.05 ) Net (increase) decrease in deferred gain on losses ceded to ADC, net of tax - - - 0.64 Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (1.69 )

Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets (Unaudited) Investment securities: Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $149,954 and $ 151,999 $ 131,000 $129,313, respectively) Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $16,912 and $6,554, respectively) 17,891 7,306 Short-term investments, at fair value 13,317 31,426 Total investments 183,207 169,732 Cash and cash equivalents 8,193 7,464 Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net 20,162 20,168 Receivable from Affiliate 8 313 Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses 24,218 22,579 Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses 2,138 5,155 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 1,316 1,250 Deferred policy acquisition costs 12,243 11,906 Other assets 10,112 8,698 Total assets $ 261,597 $ 247,265 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 111,270 $ 107,246 Unearned premiums 56,224 51,503 Debt 40,997 35,824 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,693 9,967 Total liabilities 217,184 204,540 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,681,728 and 9,592,861 issued and outstanding, respectively) 92,486 91,816 Accumulated deficit (48,985 ) (49,580 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 912 489 Total shareholders' equity 44,413 42,725 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 261,597 $ 247,265







Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Premiums Gross earned premiums $ 27,730 $ 26,609 $ 106,614 $ 103,203 Ceded earned premiums (4,629 ) (3,331 ) (17,511 ) (14,114 ) Net earned premiums 23,101 23,278 89,103 89,089 Net investment income 563 860 3,156 4,031 Net realized investment gains 3,637 72 8,126 1,196 Change in fair value of equity securities 2,094 288 228 (427 ) Other gains - - 260 - Other income 602 542 2,615 2,109 Total revenue 29,997 25,040 103,488 95,998 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 15,461 16,049 56,228 59,744 Policy acquisition costs 6,924 6,959 26,105 24,911 Operating expenses 4,027 4,622 18,468 17,582 Interest expense 740 727 2,925 2,882 Total expenses 27,152 28,357 103,726 105,119 Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes 2,845 (3,317 ) (238 ) (9,121 ) Equity earnings in Affiliate, net of tax 422 167 839 386 Income tax (benefit) expense (7 ) (122 ) 6 (913 ) Net income (loss) 3,274 (3,028 ) 595 (7,822 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.88 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 9,680,521 9,591,387 9,625,059 8,880,107

