SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

“2020 was a watershed year for Upwork. In the fourth quarter, we achieved our highest year-over-year growth since going public,” said Hayden Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Upwork. “Nearly a year into the pandemic, organizations are embracing remote work to unleash the potential of a global workforce of independent talent that gives them the agility, skills and efficiency they need. Our results demonstrate that we are optimally positioned to capture the exciting opportunity ahead by serving customers as the world’s work marketplace.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • GSV increased by 33% year-over-year to $727.7 million
  • Net income was $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Non-GAAP net income was $7.8 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.4 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $9.6 million compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

  • GSV increased by 21% year-over-year to $2.5 billion
  • Net loss was $22.9 million, or $(0.19) per share, compared to a net loss of $16.7 million, or $(0.15) per share, in the prior year
  • Non-GAAP net income was $6.1 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million, or $0.05 per share, for full year 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $14.0 million compared to $7.4 million in the prior year

Note: Reported figures are rounded; unless otherwise noted, comparisons of the fourth quarter of 2020 are to the fourth quarter of 2019 and comparisons for the full year 2020 are to the full year 2019. All financial measures are GAAP unless cited as non-GAAP. Certain operating metrics used here, including “GSV” and “marketplace take rate,” are defined in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 when filed.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Guidance

The guidance we are providing today factors in the expected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that are available to us as of today.

As of February 23, 2021, Upwork is providing the following guidance for its first quarter and full year 2021:

For the first quarter of 2021, Upwork expects to report:

  • Revenue in the range of $107 million to $109 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2 million to $3 million
  • Weighted average shares outstanding in the range of 126 million to 128 million

For the full year 2021, Upwork expects to report:

  • Revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $12 million to $16 million
  • Weighted average shares outstanding in the range of 130 million to 134 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. The prepared remarks corresponding to the information reviewed on today’s conference call will also be available on our Investor Relations website, once the call has concluded.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended 
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue       
Marketplace$96,866   $72,189   $338,152   $268,284  
Managed services9,287   8,099   35,476   32,278  
Total revenue106,153   80,288   373,628   300,562  
Cost of revenue28,778   22,937   104,267   88,144  
Gross profit77,375   57,351   269,361   212,418  
Operating expenses       
Research and development22,743   16,322   83,471   64,027  
Sales and marketing34,530   25,572   133,225   95,891  
General and administrative18,545   21,134   71,518   67,327  
Provision for transaction losses901   1,199   3,555   3,905  
Total operating expenses76,719   64,227   291,769   231,150  
Income (loss) from operations656   (6,876)  (22,408)  (18,732) 
Interest expense138   259   778   1,306  
Other income, net(500)  (1,634)  (469)  (3,407) 
Income (loss) before income taxes1,018   (5,501)  (22,717)  (16,631) 
Income tax provision(93)     (150)  (28) 
Net income (loss)$925   $(5,501)  $(22,867)  $(16,659) 
        
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted$0.01   $(0.05)  $(0.19)  $(0.15) 
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted123,398   112,690   118,699   109,815  

UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 As of December 31,
 2020 2019
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$94,081   $48,392  
Marketable securities75,570   85,481  
Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit135,042   108,721  
Trade and client receivables, net47,018   30,156  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets9,090   7,885  
Total current assets360,801   280,635  
Property and equipment, net28,139   21,454  
Goodwill118,219   118,219  
Intangible assets, net667   3,335  
Operating lease asset19,729   21,908  
Other assets, noncurrent1,672   829  
Total assets$529,227   $446,380  
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$6,455   $652  
Escrow funds payable135,042   108,721  
Debt, current7,581   7,584  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities32,868   18,342  
Deferred revenue16,801   13,799  
Total current liabilities198,747   149,098  
Debt, noncurrent3,142   10,699  
Operating lease liability, noncurrent20,506   21,186  
Other liabilities, noncurrent7,522   5,973  
Total liabilities229,917   186,956  
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock12   11  
Additional paid-in capital494,122   431,370  
Accumulated deficit(194,824)  (171,957) 
Total stockholders’ equity299,310   259,424  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$529,227   $446,380  

UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended 
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:       
Net income (loss)$925   $(5,501)  $(22,867)  $(16,659) 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:       
Provision for transaction losses265   1,040   2,919   3,118  
Depreciation and amortization2,728   2,163   10,172   6,661  
Amortization of debt issuance costs18   13   61   52  
Amortization of discount on purchases of marketable securities(9)  (210)  (320)  (1,158) 
Amortization of operating lease asset933   886   3,860   3,945  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense186   272   750   711  
Stock-based compensation expense5,981   7,940   25,508   18,798  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets44   14   44   14  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Trade and client receivables(7,510)  (3,815)  (20,000)  (10,918) 
Prepaid expenses and other assets(914)  (662)  (1,198)  (2,069) 
Operating lease liability(431)  (473)  (1,851)  (1,453) 
Accounts payable735   (2,154)  5,822   (1,457) 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities4,990   (4,016)  15,438   (2,957) 
Deferred revenue1,012   3,560   4,027   4,430  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities8,953   (943)  22,365   1,058  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:       
Purchases of marketable securities(37,066)  (36,836)  (107,281)  (168,786) 
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities28,500   12,000   117,500   84,500  
Purchases of property and equipment(110)  (522)  (6,320)  (10,752) 
Internal-use software and platform development costs(2,478)  (1,832)  (8,045)  (5,886) 
Net cash used in investing activities(11,154)  (27,190)  (4,146)  (100,924) 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:       
Changes in escrow funds payable6,912   (5,872)  26,321   10,535  
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrant7,685   4,181   31,028   18,155  
Proceeds from borrowings on debt      18,000   50,000  
Repayment of debt(1,892)  (1,893)  (25,621)  (55,679) 
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan2,252   2,814   4,913   6,391  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities14,957   (770)  54,641   29,402  
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH12,756   (28,903)  72,860   (70,464) 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period219,707   188,506   159,603   230,067  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period$232,463   $159,603   $232,463   $159,603  

The below table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

 As of December 31,
 2020 2019
Cash and cash equivalents$94,081   $48,392  
Restricted cash3,340   2,490  
Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit135,042   108,721  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows$232,463   $159,603  

UPWORK INC.
COST OF REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change
Cost of revenue$28,778  $22,937  $5,841 25% $104,267  $88,144  $16,123 18%
Components of cost of revenue:             
Costs of freelancer services to deliver managed services7,377  6,620  757 11% 28,703  26,763  1,940 7%
Other components of cost of revenue21,401  16,317  5,084 31% 75,564  61,381  14,183 23%
Total gross margin73% 71%    72% 71%   

UPWORK INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended 
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
GAAP Net Income (Loss)$925   $(5,501)  $(22,867)  $(16,659) 
Add back (deduct):       
Stock-based compensation5,981   7,940   25,508   18,798  
Depreciation and amortization2,728   2,163   10,172   6,661  
Interest expense138   259   778   1,306  
Other income, net(500)  (1,634)  (469)  (3,407) 
Provision for income tax93      150   28  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense186   272   750   711  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA$9,551   $3,499   $14,022   $7,438  
        
Cost of Revenue Reconciliation:       
Cost of revenue, GAAP$28,778   $22,937   $104,267   $88,144  
Stock-based compensation(200)  (130)  (779)  (456) 
Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP$28,578   $22,807   $103,488   $87,688  
% of revenue, GAAP27 % 29 % 28 % 29 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP27 % 28 % 28 % 29 %
        
Gross Profit Reconciliation:       
Gross profit, GAAP$77,375   $57,351   $269,361   $212,418  
Stock-based compensation200   130   779   456  
Gross profit, Non-GAAP$77,575   $57,481   $270,140   $212,874  
% of revenue, GAAP73 % 71 % 72 % 71 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP73 % 72 % 72 % 71 %
        
Operating Expenses Reconciliation:       
Research and development, GAAP$22,743   $16,322   $83,471   $64,027  
Stock-based compensation(2,497)  (1,902)  (9,783)  (6,471) 
Research and development, Non-GAAP$20,246   $14,420   $73,688   $57,556  
% of revenue, GAAP21 % 20 % 22 % 21 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP19 % 18 % 20 % 19 %
        
Sales and marketing, GAAP$34,530   $25,572   $133,225   $95,891  
Stock-based compensation(988)  (749)  (4,440)  (2,609) 
Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP$33,542   $24,823   $128,785   $93,282  
% of revenue, GAAP33 % 32 % 36 % 32 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP32 % 31 % 34 % 31 %
        
General and administrative, GAAP$18,545   $21,134   $71,518   $67,327  
Stock-based compensation(2,296)  (5,159)  (10,506)  (9,262) 
Amortization of intangible assets(667)  (667)  (2,668)  (2,668) 
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense(186)  (272)  (750)  (711) 
General and administrative, Non-GAAP$15,396   $15,036   $57,594   $54,686  
% of revenue, GAAP17 % 26 % 19 % 22 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP15 % 19 % 15 % 18 %
        
Income (Loss) from Operations Reconciliation:       
Income (loss) from operations, GAAP$656   $(6,876)  $(22,408)  $(18,732) 
Stock-based compensation5,981   7,940   25,508   18,798  
Amortization of intangible assets667   667   2,668   2,668  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense186   272   750   711  
Income from operations, Non-GAAP$7,490   $2,003   $6,518   $3,445  
% of revenue, GAAP1 % -9 % -6 % -6 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP7 % 2 % 2 % 1 %
        
Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation:       
Net income (loss), GAAP$925   $(5,501)  $(22,867)  $(16,659) 
Stock-based compensation5,981   7,940   25,508   18,798  
Amortization of intangible assets667   667   2,668   2,668  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense186   272   750   711  
Net income, Non-GAAP$7,759   $3,378   $6,059   $5,518  
% of revenue, GAAP1 % -7 % -6 % -6 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP7 % 4 % 2 % 2 %
        
Net Income (Loss) per Share Reconciliation:       
Weighted-average shares outstanding123,398   112,690   118,699   109,815  
Net income (loss) per share, GAAP$0.01   $(0.05)  $(0.19)  $(0.15) 
Net income per share, Non-GAAP$0.06   $0.03   $0.05   $0.05  



