FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS* - Q4 2020



Net sales of $210.3 million, up 8.8% compared to prior year on strong specialty filtration sales growth and automotive demand; up 8.9% net of FX and tooling sales

Gross margin of 19.0%, up 440 bps; Adjusted gross margin of 19.1%, up 400 bps

Net Income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share compared to loss per share of ($4.07) in Q4-2019; Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.07 compared to adjusted loss per share of ($0.17)

EBITDA of $15.0 million or 7.2% of sales; Adjusted EBITDA up 42% to $17.7 million, or 8.4% of sales

Total debt net of cash of $168.3 million, compared to $221.3 million at December 31, 2019; net debt leverage ratio of 2.5x



*Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to Lydall’s GAAP financial results are included at the end of this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

MANCHESTER, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYDALL, INC. (NYSE: LDL) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

“Lydall’s solid financial results in the fourth quarter validate the tenets of our recently announced strategy and the strength of our attractive product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA grew over 40% from the same period last year and strong cash flow enabled us to fund organic investments in the business while accelerating debt paydown” said Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Strong demand continued for Performance Materials (“PM”) specialty filtration products, and we saw a sharp recovery in sealing products,” commented Ms. Greenstein. PM specialty filtration sales grew 51% or $11.3 million, including $5.0 million of one-time purchases related to a previously announced facility closure; sealing and advanced solutions sales grew by 17.9%. Ms. Greenstein added, “In late December we successfully commissioned a new fine fiber meltblown production line in Rochester, New Hampshire and reached full capacity in January. Additional capacity at Rochester and St. Rivalain, France is on schedule for production in early third quarter. All of these projects are expected to be strong profitable growth contributors in 2021."

Parts sales in the Thermal Acoustical Solutions (“TAS”) segment grew 9.4% compared to last year, and 4.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

While the Technical Nonwovens (“TNW”) segment saw a sales decline of 4.1%, adjusted EBITDA margin remained consistent at 11.8%, down only 20 basis points from prior year. Ms. Greenstein concluded, “The TNW business has done a great job throughout 2020 delivering consistent levels of profitability throughout a very dynamic and challenging market environment.”

Q4 2020 Consolidated Results

Net sales of $210.3 million increased by $17.0 million, or 8.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Net of foreign exchange and tooling, consolidated sales were up 8.9%, led by 28.3% growth in PM on strong specialty filtration and sealing volumes, and 6.0% growth in TAS on robust automotive demand, partially offset by softer demand in the TNW segment.

Operating income of $4.5 million was up $73.0 million dollars from the fourth quarter 2019, which included impairment charges of $64.2 million.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $17.7 million was up sharply from $12.4 million dollars reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.4% expanded 200 basis points from prior year. This was led by strong margin gains in PM which delivered adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.5%, up 500 basis points sequentially from third quarter driven by high margin one-time buys of membrane-based filtration media from our Netherlands facility that will be closed in 2021.

Randall B. Gonzales, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “PM continues to drive very strong operating results, and we anticipate further margin expansion in 2021, excluding the one-time purchases, as additional meltblown capacity comes online throughout the year.” Adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.3% in TAS was unfavorably impacted by higher absenteeism in the North America TAS operation related to COVID-19, which resulted in the need for higher cost temporary workforce solutions to meet the elevated customer demand. Mr. Gonzales concluded, “Lydall’s fourth quarter results provide strong momentum into 2021 as we execute our strategy, expand EBITDA margins, drive healthy cash flow, and improve return on invested capital.”

Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations for the full year 2020 was $74.2 million, driving a cash balance of $102.2 million at December 31, 2020. Mr. Gonzales concluded, "Our disciplined focus on cash flow and pragmatic approach to liquidity throughout 2020 has given Lydall the flexibility to navigate unprecedented impacts of the pandemic while investing strategically in fine fiber meltblown capacity to address the sustained demand in the specialty filtration market." At December 31, 2020, the Company’s total debt, net of cash was $168.3 million, down $53.0 million from 2019 ending balance, resulting in a net debt leverage ratio of 2.5, an improvement of 0.3 turns.

Outlook

“In December we communicated our strategy to deliver sustained shareholder value and our fourth quarter results represent the focus and commitment Lydall has to executing on this vision. Over the course of 2020 we navigated a global pandemic, a shutdown of global automotive production, ongoing supply chain disruptions, uncertain economic and political environments, and have emerged a stronger and more agile company. We will continue to execute to ensure we achieve the objectives outlined in our strategy by efficiently deploying capital to profitably grow in specialty filtration and advanced materials solutions."

Ms. Greenstein concluded, "We anticipate continued healthy demand and order activity across all three segments as the end markets we serve recover from a tumultuous 2020. Additionally, elevated demand for specialty filtration solutions are expected to continue beyond 2021 as the structural shift towards better indoor and outdoor air quality drives further demand for these products."

Conference Call

Summary of Operations In thousands except per share data (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 210,269 $ 193,288 $ 764,041 $ 837,398 Cost of sales 170,310 165,035 619,166 684,978 Gross profit 39,959 28,253 144,875 152,420 Selling, product development and administrative expenses 34,510 32,372 129,928 126,272 Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets — 64,206 61,109 64,206 Restructuring expenses 919 176 15,903 767 Operating income (loss) 4,530 (68,501 ) (62,065 ) (38,825 ) Employee benefit plans settlement (income) expenses — (454 ) 385 25,247 Interest expense 4,109 3,237 15,979 14,262 Other expense (income), net 2,060 102 2,166 (1,257 ) Loss before income taxes (1,639 ) (71,386 ) (80,595 ) (77,077 ) Income tax benefit (1,889 ) (897 ) (6,833 ) (6,416 ) Income from equity method investment (13 ) (28 ) (37 ) (148 ) Net income (loss) $ 263 $ (70,461 ) $ (73,725 ) $ (70,513 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (4.07 ) $ (4.24 ) $ (4.08 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (4.07 ) $ (4.24 ) $ (4.08 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 17,426 17,293 17,379 17,271 Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents outstanding 17,570 17,293 17,379 17,271





Summary of Segment Information and Corporate Office Expenses In thousands (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (7) 2020 2019 (7) Net Sales Performance Materials Segment (1) $ 73,135 $ 55,798 $ 264,645 $ 245,480 Technical Nonwovens Segment (1),(2) 54,421 56,750 222,340 255,346 Thermal Acoustical Solutions 88,075 86,066 294,807 361,577 Eliminations and Other (1) (5,362 ) (5,326 ) (17,751 ) (25,005 ) Consolidated Net Sales $ 210,269 $ 193,288 $ 764,041 $ 837,398 Operating Income Performance Materials Segment (3) $ 12,213 $ (65,278 ) $ (46,044 ) $ (59,804 ) Technical Nonwovens Segment (2),(4) 3,041 3,152 18,599 22,895 Thermal Acoustical Solutions (5) (1,388 ) 1,720 (871 ) 23,590 Corporate Office Expenses (6) (9,336 ) (8,095 ) (33,749 ) (25,506 ) Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) $ 4,530 $ (68,501 ) $ (62,065 ) $ (38,825 )

(1) Included in the Performance Materials Segment, Technical Nonwovens Segment and Eliminations and Other are the following:

Performance Materials segment intercompany sales of $1.2 million and $0.9 million to the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment for the three-months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Performance Materials segment intercompany sales of $3.3 million and $4.0 million to the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Technical Nonwovens segment intercompany sales of $4.2 million and $4.4 million to the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment for the three-months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Technical Nonwovens segment intercompany sales of 14.5 million and 21.0 million to the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



(2) The Technical Nonwovens segment reports the results of Geosol through the date of disposition of May 9, 2019.



(3) Included in the Performance Materials segment is the following:



$64.2 million of impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019.

$61.1 million and $64.2 million of impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

$0.7 million and $15.5 million restructuring charges for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2020.

$3.9 million and $4.1 million of intangible assets amortization for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

$15.8 million and $16.2 million of intangible assets amortization for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(4) Included in the Technical Nonwovens segment is the following:

$1.2 million and $1.3 million of intangible assets amortization for the three-months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

$4.8 million and $5.1 million of intangible assets amortization for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

$0.2 million and $0.8 million restructuring charges for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2019.

(5) Included in the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment is $0.3 million and $0.5 million of reduction-in-force costs for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020.



(6) Included in the Corporate Office Expenses are the following:



$2.3 million in CEO transition expenses for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019.

$0.2 million in corporate strategic initiatives for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.

$3.1 million and $1.5 million in corporate strategic initiatives for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

$0.2 million and $0.4 million restructuring charges for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2020.



(7) Included in the operating results across all segments is a total of $1.9 million of reduction-in-force severance expenses for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019.



Financial Position In thousands except ratio data (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,176 $ 51,331 Working capital $ 161,763 $ 153,739 Total debt $ 270,438 $ 272,641 Stockholders' equity $ 257,696 $ 318,420 Total capitalization $ 528,134 $ 591,061 Total debt to total capitalization 51.2 % 46.1 %





Cash Flows In thousands For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities $ (446 ) $ 23,898 $ 74,167 $ 86,862 Net cash used for investing activities $ (11,364 ) $ (8,613 ) $ (27,633 ) $ (32,385 ) Net cash used for financing activities $ (10,803 ) $ (13,697 ) $ (95 ) $ (51,927 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 12,638 $ 12,318 $ 54,987 $ 49,000 Capital expenditures $ (12,909 ) $ (8,614 ) $ (33,449 ) $ (35,850 )





Common Stock Data For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 High $ 33.47 $ 25.84 Low $ 16.10 $ 17.93 Close $ 30.03 $ 20.52

During the fourth quarter of 2020, 7,610,941 shares of Lydall common stock (LDL) were traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Non-GAAP Measures

In thousands except ratio and per share data

(Unaudited)

The following tables address the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and reconcile the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In thousands 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 210,269 $ 193,288 $ 764,041 $ 837,398 Net sales, adjusted $ 210,269 $ 193,288 $ 764,041 $ 837,398 Gross profit, as reported $ 39,959 $ 28,253 $ 144,875 $ 152,420 Reduction-in-force severance expenses 102 987 229 987 Gross profit, adjusted $ 40,061 $ 29,240 $ 145,104 $ 153,407 Gross margin, as reported 19.0 % 14.6 % 19.0 % 18.2 % Gross margin, adjusted 19.1 % 15.1 % 19.0 % 18.3 % Operating income (loss), as reported $ 4,530 $ (68,501 ) $ (62,065 ) $ (38,825 ) Strategic initiatives expenses — 210 3,138 1,456 TNW restructuring expenses — 177 — 767 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets — 64,206 61,109 64,206 CEO transition expenses — 2,259 — 2,259 Reduction-in-force severance expenses 263 1,943 520 1,943 PM restructuring expenses 919 — 15,903 — Operating income, adjusted $ 5,712 $ 294 $ 18,605 $ 31,806 Operating margin, as reported 2.2 % (35.4 ) % (8.1 ) % (4.6 ) % Operating margin, adjusted 2.7 % 0.2 % 2.4 % 3.8 % Earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.01 $ (4.07 ) $ (4.24 ) $ (4.08 ) Strategic initiatives expenses — 0.01 0.18 0.09 TNW restructuring expenses — 0.01 — 0.04 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets — 3.71 3.52 3.71 CEO transition expenses — 0.13 — 0.13 Reduction-in-force severance expenses 0.02 0.11 0.03 0.11 PM restructuring expenses 0.05 — 0.92 — Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — (0.03 ) 0.02 1.46 Gain on sale from a divestiture — — — (0.08 ) Tax effect of above adjustments (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.45 ) (0.66 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted $ 0.07 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.72

This press release reports adjusted results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, which excludes strategic initiatives expenses, restructuring expenses in the Technical Nonwovens and Performance Materials segments, impairment charges in the Performance Materials segment, corporate office CEO transition expenses, reduction-in-force severance expenses, employee benefit plans settlement expenses, and gain on sale from a divestiture.

CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENT EBITDA/ADJUSTED EBITDA

In thousands except ratio data

(Unaudited)

The following tables report consolidated and segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. The Company uses segment operating income (loss) for the purpose of calculating segment EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA excludes strategic initiatives expenses, restructuring expenses, non-cash impairment charges, CEO transition expenses, reduction-in-force severance expenses, employee benefit plans settlement expenses, and gain on sale from a divestiture.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Segments Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal

Acoustical

Solutions Total Corporate

Office Consolidated

Lydall Net income $ 263 Interest expense 4,109 Income tax benefit (1,889 ) Other expense, net 2,060 Income from equity method investment (13 ) Operating income (loss) $ 12,213 $ 3,041 $ (1,388 ) $ 13,866 $ (9,336 ) $ 4,530 Depreciation and amortization 5,775 3,358 3,137 12,270 294 12,564 Other expense, net — — — — 2,060 2,060 Income from equity method investment — (13 ) — (13 ) — (13 ) EBITDA $ 17,988 $ 6,412 $ 1,749 $ 26,149 $ (11,102 ) $ 15,047 % of net sales 24.6 % 11.8 % 2.0 % 12.1 % 7.2 % Reduction-in-force severance expenses — — 263 263 — 263 PM restructuring expenses 673 — — 673 246 919 Discrete tax adjustment — — — — 1,439 1,439 EBITDA, adjusted $ 18,661 $ 6,412 $ 2,012 $ 27,085 $ (9,417 ) $ 17,668 % of net sales 25.5 % 11.8 % 2.3 % 12.6 % 8.4 %





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Segments Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal

Acoustical

Solutions Total Corporate

Office Consolidated

Lydall Net loss $ (70,461 ) Employee benefits plans settlement expense (454 ) Interest expense 3,237 Income tax benefit (897 ) Other expense, net 102 Income from equity method investment (28 ) Operating (loss) income $ (65,278 ) $ 3,152 $ 1,720 $ (60,406 ) $ (8,095 ) $ (68,501 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,329 3,176 2,552 12,057 148 12,205 Employee benefits plans settlement expense — — — — (454 ) (454 ) Other expense, net — — — — 102 102 Income from equity method investment — (28 ) — (28 ) — (28 ) EBITDA $ (58,949 ) $ 6,356 $ 4,272 $ (48,321 ) $ (7,595 ) $ (55,916 ) % of net sales (105.6 ) % 11.2 % 5.0 % (24.3 ) % (28.9 ) % Strategic initiatives expenses $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 210 $ 210 TNW restructuring expenses — 177 — 177 — 177 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 64,206 — — 64,206 — 64,206 CEO transition expenses — — — — 2,259 2,259 Reduction-in-force severance expenses 295 253 1,386 1,934 9 1,943 Employee benefit plans settlement income — — — — (454 ) (454 ) EBITDA, adjusted $ 5,552 $ 6,786 $ 5,658 $ 17,996 $ (5,571 ) $ 12,425 % of net sales 10.0 % 12.0 % 6.6 % 9.1 % 6.4 %





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Segments Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal

Acoustical

Solutions Total Corporate

Office Consolidated

Lydall Net loss $ (73,725 ) Employee benefit plans settlement expenses 385 Interest expense 15,979 Income tax benefit (6,833 ) Other expense, net 2,166 Income from equity method investment (37 ) Operating (loss) income $ (46,044 ) $ 18,599 $ (871 ) $ (28,316 ) $ (33,749 ) $ (62,065 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 23,830 12,704 11,460 47,994 683 48,677 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — — — — 385 385 Other expense, net — — — — 2,166 2,166 Income from equity method investment — (37 ) — (37 ) — (37 ) EBITDA $ (22,214 ) $ 31,340 $ 10,589 $ 19,715 $ (35,617 ) $ (15,902 ) % of net sales (8.4 ) % 14.1 % 3.6 % 2.5 % (2.1 ) % Strategic initiatives expenses $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,138 $ 3,138 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 61,109 — — 61,109 — 61,109 Reduction-in-force severance expenses — — 520 520 — 520 PM restructuring expenses (1) 15,463 — — 15,463 440 15,903 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — — — — 385 385 Discrete tax adjustment — — — — 1,439 1,439 EBITDA, adjusted $ 54,358 $ 31,340 $ 11,109 $ 96,807 $ (30,215 ) $ 66,592 % of net sales 20.5 % 14.1 % 3.8 % 12.4 % 8.7 %





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Segments Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal

Acoustical

Solutions Total Corporate

Office Consolidated

Lydall Net loss $ (70,513 ) Employee benefit plans settlement expenses 25,247 Interest expense 14,262 Income tax benefit (6,416 ) Other income, net (1,257 ) Income from equity method investment (148 ) Operating (loss) income $ (59,804 ) $ 22,895 $ 23,590 $ (13,319 ) $ (25,506 ) $ (38,825 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,118 12,702 10,168 47,988 635 48,623 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — — — — 25,247 25,247 Other income, net — — — — (1,257 ) (1,257 ) Income from equity method investment — (148 ) — (148 ) — (148 ) EBITDA $ (34,686 ) $ 35,745 $ 33,758 $ 34,817 $ (48,861 ) $ (14,044 ) % of net sales (14.1 ) % 14.0 % 9.3 % 4.0 % (1.7 ) % Strategic initiatives expenses $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,456 $ 1,456 TNW restructuring expenses — 767 — 767 — 767 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 64,206 — — 64,206 — 64,206 CEO transition expenses — — — — 2,259 2,259 Reduction-in-force severance expenses 295 253 1,386 1,934 9 1,943 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — — — — 25,247 25,247 Gain on sale from a divestiture — — — — (1,459 ) (1,459 ) EBITDA, adjusted $ 29,815 $ 36,765 $ 35,144 $ 101,724 $ (21,349 ) $ 80,375 % of net sales 12.1 % 14.4 % 9.7 % 11.8 % 9.6 %

(1) For purposes of these schedules, the depreciation and amortization expense for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, excludes $5.3 million of accelerated depreciation of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets in the PM segment since this expense is included in the restructuring expenses of $15.5 million.

Organic Sales

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal

Acoustical

Solutions Consolidated Sales growth, as reported 31.1 % (4.1 ) % 2.3 % 8.8 % Acquisitions and divestitures — % — % — % — % Change in tooling sales (0.2 ) % — % (6.1 ) % (2.8 ) % Foreign currency translation 3.0 % 2.5 % 2.4 % 2.7 % Organic sales growth 28.3 % (6.6 ) % 6.0 % 8.9 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal

Acoustical

Solutions Consolidated Sales growth, as reported 7.8 % (12.9 ) % (18.5 ) % (8.8 ) % Acquisitions and divestitures 0.3 % (0.1 ) % — % 0.1 % Change in tooling sales — % — % (3.6 ) % (1.5 ) % Foreign currency translation 0.6 % — % 0.6 % 0.3 % Organic sales growth 6.9 % (12.8 ) % (15.5 ) % (7.7 ) %

This press release provides information regarding organic sales change, defined as net sales change excluding (1) sales from acquired and divested businesses (2) the impact of foreign currency translation and (3) tooling sales. Management believes that the presentation of organic sales change is useful to investors because it enables them to assess, on a consistent basis, sales trends related to the Company selling products to customers, without the impact of foreign currency rate changes that are not under management's control and do not reflect the performance of the Company and management. Tooling sales are excluded because tooling revenue is not generated from selling the Company's products to customers, but rather is reimbursement from our customers for the design and production of tools used by the Company in our manufacturing processes. Tooling sales can be sporadic and may mask underlying business conditions and obscure business trends.