MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Earth Consulting Group, Inc. (“EarthCon”), a 90-employee US-based environmental and engineering consulting firm.



Aligned with WSP’s 2019-2021 Global Strategic plan, the acquisition of EarthCon adds highly specialized technical expertise in remediation to WSP’s existing suite of services. It also further strengthens WSP’s capabilities in strategic environmental engineering and consulting services, compliance, due diligence, and data management, while expanding its geographic presence in the southeastern United States. In addition, WSP’s clients will have access to EarthCon’s proprietary Groundwater Plume Analytics® tools, which process simple or complex numerical data sets into easy-to-understand graphics, helping governmental agencies and industrial clients better understand groundwater plume behavior.

By drawing on EarthCon’s expertise and local presence, this acquisition will expand our service offering and value for our clients in the United States, while also highlighting our commitment to sustainability, ESG matters, and to our fast-growing Earth & Environment Sector,” noted Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“This transaction will enable us to fulfill our strategic ambitions of further strengthening our activities in the Southeast Region of the United States, while continuing to build on our position as a leading Earth & Environment services consulting firm,” added Lou P. Cornell, President and CEO of WSP USA.

Commenting on the transaction, EarthCon’s Chief Executive Officer, Earl Scott said: “Joining WSP will present exciting opportunities for our employees and clients. We look forward to leveraging WSP’s broad national and international networks to better serve our clients and offer greater opportunities for our people.”

ABOUT EARTHCON

Launched in 1998, EarthCon is an environmental and engineering consulting firm with approximately 90 scientists, engineers, data management specialists and field technicians. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Jackson, MS; Anaheim, CA; Houston and Corpus Christi, TX, EarthCon specializes in multi-media assessment and remediation, compliance and permitting, civil and environmental engineering, due diligence, and innovative and proprietary Groundwater Plume Analytics® tools.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP's global experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, environmental specialists and surveyors, in addition to other design, program and construction management professionals. Our talented people are well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever clients need us. For more information about WSP, please visit wsp.com.

