  • Revenue of $706.1 million in Q4’20
  • Net income attributable to ChampionX of $7.4 million in Q4’20; adjusted net income of $14.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $108.6 million in Q4’20
  • Cash from operating activities of $120.6 million and free cash flow of $107.6 million (15% of revenue) in Q4’20; free cash flow of $115.5 million (16% of revenue) excluding acquisition-related expenses
  • Repaid $79.8 million of debt in Q4’20

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX”) (NASDAQ: CHX) (“the Company”) today announced fourth quarter of 2020 results, our second full quarter following the June 3, 2020 combination of the Company with the legacy ChampionX business, and our full year 2020 results.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue was $706.1 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $7.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $108.6 million. Income before income taxes margin was 2.7%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.4%. Cash provided by operating activities was $120.6 million, an increase of $9.2 million sequentially, and free cash flow was $107.6 million.

Results on a pro forma basis for ChampionX for prior periods are provided supplementary to the actual results of the Company and represent results on a full-year basis as if legacy ChampionX was combined with the Company for the entire period. For additional information on the pro forma results see the tables included in this release.i

CEO Commentary

“We are proud of how remarkably well our organization performed in the fourth quarter and during the course of 2020 as we completed our successful transformational merger with ChampionX and demonstrated the resiliency of our portfolio against the backdrop of the global pandemic and one of the most challenging periods in the history of the energy industry. I am grateful to all of our employees for their dedication and commitment to improving the lives of our customers and communities, and we remain committed to taking all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our employees,“ ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said.

“During the fourth quarter, which marked just our second full quarter as a new company, we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $109 million, which represented a sequential increase of 25%. Benefiting both from the recovery of the 2020 downturn and seasonal tailwinds, we generated fourth quarter revenue of $706 million, which increased 11% sequentially, with both our North American and international revenues posting double-digit sequential growth during the period.

“We once again demonstrated the strong positive free cash flow profile of our Company as we generated free cash flow of $108 million in the fourth quarter and we further strengthened our balance sheet by repaying $80 million of debt during the quarter. We ended the quarter with $551 million of liquidity, including $201 million of cash and $350 million of available capacity on our revolver. We remain focused on our free cash flow generation and we intend to continue paying down debt this year.

“Our team continues to execute well on our merger integration plans and we still anticipate fully capturing our increased targeted cost synergies of $125 million within 24 months of the merger closing.

“As we look to the first quarter, we expect seasonal declines in our international operations, partially offset by anticipated continued positive momentum in our shorter-cycle North American land-oriented businesses. We anticipate some near-term cost pressures as oilfield activity levels normalize versus the pandemic-induced trough levels of last year, but we expect year-over-year margin improvement as we exit 2021. We are currently assessing the first quarter impact of the severe winter storms in major oil producing basins, so our guidance does not include the impact of extreme weather challenges experienced in February. Excluding winter storm impacts, on a consolidated basis, in the first quarter we expect revenue to be between $650 million and $700 million, and we expect adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $100 million.

“We are excited about the prospects for our Company as this year unfolds and we believe that our disciplined operating model, differentiated products and technology, robust free cash flow, and production-oriented portfolio, combined with our strong and motivated team, will enable us to be a long-term winner in the energy transition.”

ChampionX Actual Results

  Three Months Ended Variance
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Sequential Year-over-year
Revenue $706,122  $633,526   $247,748   11% N/M
           
Net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX $7,357  $(7,914)  $(1,823)  N/M N/M
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to ChampionX $0.04  $(0.04)  $(0.02)  N/M N/M
           
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX $14,329  $5,451   $10,287   N/M 39%
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to ChampionX $0.07  $0.03   $0.13   N/M (46)%
           
Income (loss) before income taxes $19,007  $(11,294)  $(10,622)  N/M N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes margin 2.7% (1.8)% (4.3)% N/M N/M
           
Adjusted EBITDA $108,645  $86,822   $44,643   25% N/M
Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.4% 13.7 % 18.0 % 170 bps (260) bps
           
Net cash provided by operating activities $120,608  $111,399   $32,509   $9,209 $88,099
Capital expenditures $12,994  $12,847   $8,191   $147 $4,803
N/M - not meaningful                  

ChampionX consolidated actual results in the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2020 include results of operations of the legacy Apergy businesses and results from legacy ChampionX for the entire period. Fourth quarter 2019 results represent results of operations of the legacy Apergy businesses.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, consolidated revenue increased $72.6 million, or 11%, sequentially, due to the continued recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn, as well as seasonal improvements internationally. Sequentially, international revenue increased 12% and North America revenue increased 11%. Fourth quarter 2020 consolidated revenue includes $46.2 million of chemical sales to Ecolab Inc. as compared to $49.5 million in the third quarter. As part of the Merger, the Company entered into a Cross Supply and Product Transfer Agreement with Ecolab in which certain products will be manufactured by one party for the other and sold at cost over a period of no longer than three years from the merger date. Revenue associated with these sales is reported in Corporate and Other within our financial statements.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, consolidated net income attributable to ChampionX was $7.4 million, and adjusted net income was $14.3 million. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $108.6 million, which increased $21.8 million, sequentially, or 25%, due to higher volumes.

Production Chemical Technologies - Actual Results

  Three Months Ended Variance
(dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Sequential
Revenue $446,652  $410,151  9%
Operating profit $49,200  $35,172  40%
Operating profit margin 11.0% 8.6% 240 bps
Adjusted segment EBITDA $77,872  $71,505  9%
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 17.4% 17.4% — bps

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Production Chemical Technologies revenue increased $36.5 million, or 9%, sequentially, due to strong Latin America orders, continued recovery in our North America business, and higher seasonal international volumes. Sequentially, international revenue increased 12% and North America revenue increased 5%.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, segment operating profit was $49.2 million. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $77.9 million, which increased $6.4 million, sequentially, or 9%, primarily due to higher volume.

Production & Automation Technologies - Actual Results

  Three Months Ended Variance
(dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Sequential Year-over-year
Revenue $158,777   $136,921   $203,625  16% (22)%
Operating profit (loss) $(4,724)  $(7,454)  $2,175  (37)% N/M
Operating profit (loss) margin (3.0)% (5.4)% 1.1% 240 bps (410) bps
Adjusted segment EBITDA $29,345   $24,995   $35,668  17% (18)%
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 18.5 % 18.3 % 17.5% 20 bps 100 bps
N/M - not meaningful               

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Production & Automation Technologies revenue increased $21.9 million, or 16%, sequentially, due to higher volumes as E&P capital spending continued to recover from the rapid reduction experienced earlier in 2020. Sequentially, North America revenue increased 21% and international revenue decreased 3%. Production & Automation Technologies revenue decreased $44.8 million, or 22%, year-over-year, due to lower volumes driven by the decline in worldwide E&P capital spending.

Revenue from digital products was $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $3.0 million, or 16%, compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, segment operating loss was $4.7 million. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $29.3 million, which increased $4.4 million sequentially, or 17%, primarily due to higher volume. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $6.3 million, or 18%, year-over-year, due to lower volumes, partially offset by cost reduction actions.

Drilling Technologies - Actual Results

  Three Months Ended Variance
(dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Sequential Year-over-year
Revenue $23,568  $15,715   $44,123  50% (47)%
Operating profit (loss) $153  $(5,127)  $8,644  N/M (98)%
Operating profit (loss) margin 0.6% (32.6)% 19.6% 3320 bps (1900) bps
Adjusted segment EBITDA $2,525  $(2,782)  $11,412  N/M (78)%
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 10.7% (17.7)% 25.9% 2840 bps (1520) bps
N/M - not meaningful              

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Drilling Technologies revenue increased by $7.9 million, or 50%, sequentially, driven primarily by the increase in U.S. land drilling activity and customer restocking of polycrystalline diamond cutter inventories. Drilling Technologies revenue decreased $20.6 million, or 47%, year-over-year, driven by the significant decline in worldwide drilling activity and customer destocking of polycrystalline diamond cutter inventories.

Diamond bearings revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, up $0.2 million, or 10%, sequentially.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, segment operating profit was $0.2 million, and segment adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million. Sequentially, segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $5.3 million, due to higher volumes. Year-over-year, segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $8.9 million, or 78%, as a result of lower volumes, partially offset by cost reduction actions.

Sequentially, the average worldwide and U.S. rig counts increased 3% and 22%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, the average worldwide and U.S. rig counts declined 49% and 62%, respectively.

Reservoir Chemical Technologies - Actual Results

  Three Months Ended Variance
(dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Sequential
Revenue $30,937  $21,264   45%
Operating profit (loss) $432  $(3,819)  N/M
Operating profit (loss) margin 1.4% (18.0)% 1940 bps
Adjusted segment EBITDA $2,204  $(1,432)  N/M
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 7.1% (6.7)% 1380 bps

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Reservoir Chemical Technologies revenue increased by $9.7 million, or 45%, sequentially, driven by the increase in global land well construction and completion activity.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, segment operating profit was $0.4 million, and segment adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million. Sequentially, segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.6 million, due to higher volumes.

Other Business Highlights

  • ChampionX improved lives in 2020, as we achieved our best safety performance ever in both number of injuries (50% reduction) and severity (30% reduction in lost time injury rate).
  • In our recently concluded global employee engagement survey, ChampionX had a 71% global participation rate from our employees.
  • Production Chemical Technologies was awarded two significant contracts in West Africa with two different global energy companies.
  • Production & Automation Technologies experienced increased customer adoption of our PowerFit motors for ESP applications.
  • Within our Production & Automation Technologies segment, we are seeing early momentum and revenue uplift from Better Together joint sales efforts, including recent wins in the Permian and Latin America regions.
  • Our Digital team signed a global software agreement with an integrated energy company for the use of our XSPOC artificial lift optimization software.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, more than 70% of Drilling Technologies revenue was generated from products that were less than three years old.
  • Reservoir Chemical Technologies won incremental work with leading U.S. E&P operators, advancing our direct sales model.
  • ChampionX is on plan to complete remediation of 2019 material weaknesses in internal controls as of December 31, 2020.
  • In developing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework and roadmap, ChampionX initiated an ESG priorities assessment project.

Results on a Pro Forma Basis

On June 3, 2020, Apergy Corporation closed on the acquisition of ChampionX Holding, Inc. (“the Transaction”) and assumed the name ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX”). Actual results reflect the respective contributions from each company based on the close of the Transaction. For comparative purposes, management has also presented herein certain unaudited pro forma financial information as if the Transaction was completed on January 1, 2019, including results on a pro forma basis for revenue, income (loss) before income taxes, income (loss) before income taxes margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, segment revenue, segment operating profit (loss), adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, and for the full year periods ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The financial results on a pro forma basis are provided to assist investors in assessing ChampionX’s performance on a basis that includes the combined results of operations of both Apergy Corporation and ChampionX Holding, Inc. for the full reporting period. ChampionX management believes this unaudited pro forma historical financial information helps investors understand the long-term profitability trends of its newly combined business giving effect to the Transaction and facilitates comparisons of our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. The historical financial results on a pro forma basis herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this news release presents non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin, pro forma segment revenue, pro forma segment operating profit (loss), and pro forma adjusted segment EBITDA reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, free cash flow and free cash flow to revenue ratio are used by management to measure our ability to generate positive cash flow for debt reduction and to support our strategic objectives, while adjusted working capital provides a meaningful measure of operational results by showing changes caused by revenue or our operational initiatives. The foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release also contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. Due to the forward-looking nature of the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measure, management cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as net income. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures in future periods could be significant. Management believes the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating ChampionX’s overall financial performance.

About ChampionX

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells.To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, ChampionX's market position and growth opportunities.  Forward-looking statements include, statements related to ChampionX’s expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of ChampionX. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, tax, regulatory or other factors that affect the operation of ChampionX’s businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that ChampionX files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” in ChampionX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, and in ChampionX’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ChampionX’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and ChampionX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.        

Investor Contact: Byron Pope
byron.pope@championx.com
281-602-0094

Media Contact: John Breed
john.breed@championx.com
281-403-5751

i Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, pro forma revenue, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin, pro forma adjusted segment EBITDA, pro forma adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and free cash flow to revenue are non-GAAP measures. See section titled “About Non-GAAP Measures” included herein for details on the non-GAAP measures used in this release.



CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue$706,122   $633,526   $247,748   $1,899,996   $1,131,251 
Cost of goods and services539,979   505,066   175,114   1,490,824   754,147 
Gross profit166,143   128,460   72,634   409,172   377,104 
Selling, general and administrative expense132,811   122,156   75,047   463,767   274,268 
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment         657,251   1,746 
Interest expense, net15,495   15,935   9,075   51,731   39,301 
Other (income) expense, net(1,170)  1,663   (866)  (828)  2,603 
Income (loss) before income taxes19,007   (11,294)  (10,622)  (762,749)  59,186 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes11,526   (3,962)  (9,048)  (20,396)  6,226 
Net income (loss)7,481   (7,332)  (1,574)  (742,353)  52,960 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest124   582   249   1,577   796 
Net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX$7,357   $(7,914)  $(1,823)  $(743,930)  $52,164 
          
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to ChampionX:         
Basic$0.04   $(0.04)  $(0.02)  $(5.01)  $0.67 
Diluted$0.04   $(0.04)  $(0.02)  $(5.01)  $0.67 
          
Weighted-average shares outstanding:         
Basic199,913   199,809   77,460   148,370   77,427 
Diluted204,825   199,809   77,460   148,370   77,624 



CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

 December 31,
(in thousands)2020 2019
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$201,421   $35,290 
Receivables, net559,545   219,874 
Inventories, net430,112   211,342 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets74,767   26,934 
Total current assets1,265,845   493,440 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net854,536   248,181 
Goodwill680,594   911,113 
Intangible assets, net479,009   238,707 
Other non-current assets195,792   31,384 
Total assets$3,475,776   $1,922,825 
    
Liabilities   
Current portion of long-term debt$26,850   $ 
Accounts payable299,666   120,291 
Other current liabilities296,044   79,390 
Total current liabilities622,560   199,681 
    
Long-term debt905,764   555,291 
Other long-term liabilities334,877   131,639 
Equity   
ChampionX stockholders’ equity1,625,971   1,032,960 
Noncontrolling interest(13,396)  3,254 
Total liabilities and equity$3,475,776   $1,922,825 



CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

 Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands)2020 2019
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$(742,353)  $52,960  
Depreciation142,647   68,557  
Amortization71,715   51,381  
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment657,251   1,746  
Receivables58,210   25,948  
Inventories85,893   19,065  
Accounts payable(18,389)  (20,526) 
Leased assets(4,606)  (40,700) 
Other59,672   (2,532) 
Net cash provided by operating activities310,040   155,899  
    
Cash provided by (used for) investing activities:   
Capital expenditures(45,163)  (39,780) 
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired57,588   (12,500) 
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets9,705   4,598  
Payments on sale of business   (2,194) 
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities22,130   (49,876) 
    
Cash used for financing activities:   
Proceeds from long-term debt125,000   36,500  
Repayment of long-term debt(286,493)  (141,500) 
Debt issuance costs(4,356)    
Other(9,517)  (7,403) 
Net cash used for financing activities(175,366)  (112,403) 
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents9,327   (162) 
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents166,131   (6,542) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period35,290   41,832  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$201,421   $35,290  



CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA
(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31,
(in thousands)2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Segment revenue:         
Production Chemical Technologies$446,652   $410,151   $   $992,805   $  
Production & Automation Technologies158,777   136,921   203,625   615,918   884,364  
Drilling Technologies23,568   15,715   44,123   116,186   246,887  
Reservoir Chemical Technologies30,937   21,264      61,507     
Corporate and other46,188   49,475      113,580     
Total revenue$706,122   $633,526   $247,748   $1,899,996   $1,131,251  
          
Income (loss) before income taxes:        
Segment operating profit:         
Production Chemical Technologies$49,200   $35,172   $   $94,294   $  
Production & Automation Technologies(4,724)  (7,454)  2,175   (697,937)  54,024  
Drilling Technologies153   (5,127)  8,644   2,574   73,497  
Reservoir Chemical Technologies432   (3,819)     (6,198)    
Total segment operating profit (loss)45,061   18,772   10,819   (607,267)  127,521  
Corporate and other10,559   14,131   12,366   103,751   29,034  
Interest expense, net15,495   15,935   9,075   51,731   39,301  
Income (loss) before income taxes$19,007   $(11,294)  $(10,622)  $(762,749)  $59,186  
          
Operating profit margin / income (loss) before income taxes margin:         
Production Chemical Technologies11.0 % 8.6 %  % 9.5 %  %
Production & Automation Technologies(3.0)% (5.4)% 1.1 % (113.3)% 6.1 %
Drilling Technologies0.6 % (32.6)% 19.6 % 2.2 % 29.8 %
Reservoir Chemical Technologies1.4 % (18.0)%  % (10.1)%  %
ChampionX Consolidated2.7 % (1.8)% (4.3)% (40.1)% 5.2 %
          
Adjusted EBITDA         
Production Chemical Technologies$77,872   $71,505   $   $171,808   $  
Production & Automation Technologies29,345   24,995   35,668   108,863   179,820  
Drilling Technologies2,525   (2,782)  11,412   17,312   83,870  
Reservoir Chemical Technologies2,204   (1,432)     459     
Corporate and other(3,301)  (5,464)  (2,437)  (15,257)  (12,522) 
Adjusted EBITDA$108,645   $86,822   $44,643   $283,185   $251,168  
          
Adjusted EBITDA margin         
Production Chemical Technologies17.4 % 17.4 %  % 17.3 %  %
Production & Automation Technologies18.5 % 18.3 % 17.5 % 17.7 % 20.3 %
Drilling Technologies10.7 % (17.7)% 25.9 % 14.9 % 34.0 %
Reservoir Chemical Technologies7.1 % (6.7)%  % 0.7 %  %
ChampionX Consolidated15.4 % 13.7 % 18.0 % 14.9 % 22.2 %



CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31,
(in thousands)2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX$7,357   $(7,914)  $(1,823)  $(743,930)  $52,164  
Pre-tax adjustments:         
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment (1)         657,251   1,746  
Separation and supplemental benefit costs (2)105   383   331   539   6,377  
Restructuring and other related charges4,971   3,426   2,556   23,291   9,307  
Environmental costs            1,988  
Acquisition and integration related costs (3)5,854   8,665   9,815   84,779   10,145  
Acquisition-related adjustments (4)(2,878)  3,511      6,463     
Professional fees related to material weakness remediation and impairment analysis (5)512   940   2,780   6,240   2,780  
Intellectual property defense478   408   400   1,278   400  
Tax impact of adjustments (6)(2,070)  (3,968)  (3,772)  (63,368)  (7,777) 
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX14,329   5,451   10,287   (27,457)  77,130  
Tax impact of adjustments (6)2,070   3,968   3,772   63,368   7,777  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest124   582   249   1,577   796  
Depreciation and amortization65,101   64,848   30,308   214,362   119,938  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes11,526   (3,962)  (9,048)  (20,396)  6,226  
Interest expense, net15,495   15,935   9,075   51,731   39,301  
Adjusted EBITDA$108,645   $86,822   $44,643   $283,185   $251,168  
          
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to ChampionX:         
Reported$0.04   $(0.04)  $(0.02)  $(5.01)  $0.67  
Adjusted$0.07   $0.03   $0.13   $(0.19)  $0.99  

_______________________
(1)  Includes charges for goodwill and long-lived asset impairments of $657.3 million in our Production & Automation Technologies segment during the year ended December 31, 2020. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we incurred an impairment loss of $1.7 million related to the classification of our pressure vessel manufacturing business as held for sale.
(2) Dover Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relates to separation costs, and to a lesser extent, enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. During the year ended December 31, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the tax matters agreement with Dover Corporation, we recognized approximately $3.4 million of tax indemnification expense. This was settled and paid during the three months ended June 30, 2020.
(3)  Includes costs incurred in relation to business combinations, primarily related to the Merger of legacy ChampionX of $0.9 million and $61.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Additionally, we incurred professional fees related to the integration of legacy ChampionX of $4.9 million and $23.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.
(4)  Includes revenue associated with the amortization of a liability established as part of the Merger, representing unfavorable terms under the Cross Supply Agreement with Ecolab. This is partially offset by incremental expense related to the step-up of inventory value resulting from the purchase accounting entries.
(5)  Includes professional fees related to the remediation of material weaknesses identified during 2019 as well as professional fees incurred in connection with the goodwill impairment charge recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2020.
(6) We generally tax effect adjustments using a combined federal and state statutory income tax rate of approximately 23 percent.



 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31,
(in thousands)2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to ChampionX$0.04   $(0.04)  $(0.02)  $(5.01)  $0.67  
Per share adjustments:         
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment         4.43   0.02  
Separation and supplemental benefit costs            0.08  
Restructuring and other related charges0.02   0.02   0.03   0.16   0.12  
Environmental costs            0.02  
Acquisition and integration related costs0.03   0.04   0.13   0.57   0.13  
Acquisition-related adjustments(0.01)  0.02      0.04     
Professional fees related to material weakness remediation and impairment analysis      0.04   0.04   0.04  
Intellectual property defense         0.01   0.01  
Tax impact of adjustments(0.01)  (0.01)  (0.05)  (0.43)  (0.10) 
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to ChampionX0.07   0.03   0.13   (0.19)  0.99  



Free Cash Flow

 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31,
(in thousands)2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Free Cash Flow         
Cash provided by operating activities$120,608   $111,399   $32,509   $310,040   $155,899  
Less: Capital expenditures(12,994)  (12,847)  (8,191)  (45,163)  (39,780) 
Free cash flow$107,614   $98,552   $24,318   $264,877   $116,119  
Cash transaction expenses7,892   33,428   1,059   84,136   1,059  
Adjusted free cash flow$115,506   $131,980   $25,377   $349,013   $117,178  
          
Cash From Operating Activities to Revenue Ratio      
Cash provided by operating activities$120,608   $111,399   $32,509   $310,040   $155,899  
Revenue706,122   633,526   247,748   1,899,996   1,131,251  
          
Cash from operating activities to revenue ratio17 % 18 % 13 % 16 % 14 %
          
Free Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio        
Free cash flow$107,614   $98,552   $24,318   $264,877   $116,119  
Revenue$706,122   $633,526   $247,748   $1,899,996   $1,131,251  
          
Free cash flow to revenue ratio15 % 16 % 10 % 14 % 10 %



ChampionX is providing the below unaudited supplemental historical financial information of the Company on a non-GAAP adjusted basis for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 as if the Merger was completed on January 1, 2019, to assist investors in assessing ChampionX’s historical performance on a basis that includes the combined results of operations of both legacy Apergy Corporation and legacy ChampionX. The unaudited pro forma historical financial information has been prepared by ChampionX using assumptions that ChampionX believes provide a reasonable basis for presenting the combination of the historical financial information of legacy Apergy and legacy ChampionX. As legacy ChampionX historically was unable to allocate certain charges on a segment basis, we have determined an allocation methodology for historical pro forma information to provide additional comparability amongst the legacy ChampionX segments. ChampionX management believes this unaudited supplemental historical financial information helps investors understand the long-term profitability trends of its newly combined business giving effect to the Merger and facilitates comparisons of our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. The supplemental unaudited financial information herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The supplemental unaudited pro forma combined financial information does not purport to represent what the actual results of operations or the financial position of the combined company would have been had the Transactions occurred on the dates assumed, nor are they indicative of future results of operations or financial position of the combined company.



CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
PRO FORMA BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA
(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31,
(in thousands)2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Segment revenue:         
Production Chemical Technologies$446,652   $410,151   $518,181   $1,800,175   $2,011,724  
Production & Automation Technologies158,777   136,921   203,625   615,918   884,364  
Drilling Technologies23,568   15,715   44,123   116,186   246,887  
Reservoir Chemical Technologies30,937   21,264   56,340   129,168   313,157  
Corporate and other46,188   49,475   76   113,580   222  
Total revenue$706,122   $633,526   $822,345   $2,775,027   $3,456,354  
          
Income (loss) before income taxes:        
Segment operating profit:         
Production Chemical Technologies$49,973   $42,793   $80,527   $200,335   $246,913  
Production & Automation Technologies(4,711)  (7,454)  2,175   (697,899)  54,024  
Drilling Technologies153   (5,127)  8,644   2,574   73,497  
Reservoir Chemical Technologies464   (3,562)  (4,050)  (174,635)  9,676  
Total segment operating profit (loss)45,879   26,650   87,296   (669,625)  384,110  
Corporate and other4,968   5,717   5,386   21,000   17,880  
Interest expense, net15,495   15,935   18,144   65,433   77,741  
Income (loss) before income taxes$25,416   $4,998   $63,766   $(756,058)  $288,489  
          
Operating profit margin / income (loss) before income taxes margin:         
Production Chemical Technologies11.2 % 10.4 % 15.5 % 11.1 % 12.3 %
Production & Automation Technologies(3.0)% (5.4)% 1.1 % (113.3)% 6.1 %
Drilling Technologies0.6 % (32.6)% 19.6 % 2.2 % 29.8 %
Reservoir Chemical Technologies1.5 % (16.8)% (7.2)% (135.2)% 3.1 %
ChampionX Consolidated3.6 % 0.8 % 7.8 % (27.2)% 8.3 %
          
Adjusted EBITDA         
Production Chemical Technologies77,872   71,505   101,968   300,629   337,432  
Production & Automation Technologies29,345   24,995   35,667   108,863   179,818  
Drilling Technologies2,525   (2,782)  11,412   17,312   83,871  
Reservoir Chemical Technologies2,204   (1,432)  2,450   (10,942)  36,560  
Corporate and other(3,301)  (5,464)  (984)  (11,424)  (1,662) 
Adjusted EBITDA$108,645   $86,822   $150,513   $404,438   $636,019  
          
Adjusted EBITDA margin         
Production Chemical Technologies17.4 % 17.4 % 19.7 % 16.7 % 16.8 %
Production & Automation Technologies18.5 % 18.3 % 17.5 % 17.7 % 20.3 %
Drilling Technologies10.7 % (17.7)% 25.9 % 14.9 % 34.0 %
Reservoir Chemical Technologies7.1 % (6.7)% 4.3 % (8.5)% 11.7 %
ChampionX Consolidated15.4 % 13.7 % 18.3 % 14.6 % 18.4 %



CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
PRO FORMA - RECONCILIATION GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31,
(in thousands)2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX$12,305   $4,667   $65,996   $(777,553)  $229,126  
Pre-tax adjustments:         
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment         805,011   1,746  
Separation and supplemental benefit costs105   383   331   539   6,377  
Restructuring and other related charges4,971   3,426   6,351   27,979   23,974  
Environmental costs            1,988  
Acquisition and integration related costs250   250   492   1,134   822  
Acquisition-related adjustments(3,683)  (4,367)     (8,050)    
Professional fees related to material weakness remediation and impairment analysis512   940   2,780   6,240   2,780  
Intellectual property defense478   408   400   1,278   400  
Tax impact of adjustments(603)  (238)  (2,370)  (28,903)  (8,718) 
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX14,335   5,469   73,980   27,675   258,495  
Tax impact of adjustments603   238   2,370   28,903   8,718  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest124   582   2,215   2,898   8,216  
Depreciation and amortization65,101   64,848   58,249   260,930   231,702  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes12,987   (250)  (4,445)  18,598   51,147  
Interest expense, net15,495   15,935   18,144   65,434   77,741  
Adjusted EBITDA$108,645   $86,822   $150,513   $404,438   $636,019  



CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO PRO FORMA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands, except per share data)As Reported Adjustments (1) Pro Forma
Revenue$706,122   $   $706,122  
      
Net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX$7,357   $4,948   $12,305  
Pre-tax adjustments:     
Separation and supplemental benefit costs105      105  
Restructuring and other related charges4,971      4,971  
Acquisition and integration related costs5,854   (5,604)  250  
Acquisition-related adjustments(2,878)  (805)  (3,683) 
Professional fees related to material weakness remediation and impairment analysis512      512  
Intellectual property defense478      478  
Tax impact of adjustments(2,070)  1,467   (603) 
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX14,329   6   14,335  
Tax impact of adjustments2,070   (1,467)  603  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest124      124  
Depreciation and amortization65,101      65,101  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes11,526   1,461   12,987  
Interest expense, net15,495      15,495  
Adjusted EBITDA$108,645   $   $108,645  


 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(in thousands, except per share data)As Reported Adjustments (1) Pro Forma
Revenue$633,526   $   $633,526  
      
Net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX$(7,914)  $12,581   $4,667  
Pre-tax adjustments:     
Separation and supplemental benefit costs383      383  
Restructuring and other related charges3,426      3,426  
Acquisition and integration related costs8,665   (8,415)  250  
Acquisition-related adjustments3,511   (7,878)  (4,367) 
Professional fees related to material weakness remediation and impairment analysis940      940  
Intellectual property defense408      408  
Tax impact of adjustments(3,968)  3,730   (238) 
Adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX5,451   18   5,469  
Tax impact of adjustments3,968   (3,730)  238  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest582      582  
Depreciation and amortization64,848      64,848  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(3,962)  3,712   (250) 
Interest expense, net15,935      15,935  
Adjusted EBITDA$86,822   $   $86,822  


 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
(in thousands, except per share data)As Reported Adjustments (1) Pro Forma
Revenue$247,748   $574,597   $822,345  
      
Net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX$(1,823)  $67,819   $65,996  
Pre-tax adjustments:     
Separation and supplemental benefit costs331      331  
Restructuring and other related charges2,556   3,795   6,351  
Acquisition and integration related costs9,815   (9,323)  492  
Professional fees related to material weakness remediation and impairment analysis2,780      2,780  
Intellectual property defense400      400  
Tax impact of adjustments(3,772)  1,402   (2,370) 
Adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX10,287   63,693   73,980  
Tax impact of adjustments3,772   (1,402)  2,370  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest249   1,966   2,215  
Depreciation and amortization30,308   27,941   58,249  
Provision for income taxes(9,048)  4,603   (4,445) 
Interest expense, net9,075   9,069   18,144  
Adjusted EBITDA$44,643   $105,870   $150,513  


 Years Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands, except per share data)As Reported Adjustments (1) Pro Forma
Revenue$1,899,996   $875,031   $2,775,027  
      
Net loss attributable to ChampionX$(743,930)  $(33,623)  $(777,553) 
Pre-tax adjustments:     
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment657,251   147,760   805,011  
Separation and supplemental benefit costs539      539  
Restructuring and other related charges23,291   4,688   27,979  
Acquisition and integration related costs84,779   (83,645)  1,134  
Acquisition-related inventory step-up6,463   (14,513)  (8,050) 
Professional fees related to material weakness remediation and impairment analysis6,240      6,240  
Intellectual property defense1,278      1,278  
Tax impact of adjustments(63,368)  34,465   (28,903) 
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX(27,457)  55,132   27,675  
Tax impact of adjustments63,368   (34,465)  28,903  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest1,577   1,321   2,898  
Depreciation and amortization214,362   46,568   260,930  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(20,396)  38,994   18,598  
Interest expense, net51,731   13,703   65,434  
Adjusted EBITDA$283,185   $121,253   $404,438  


 Years Ended December 31, 2019
(in thousands, except per share data)As Reported Adjustments (1) Pro Forma
Revenue$1,131,251   $2,325,103   $3,456,354  
      
Net income attributable to ChampionX$52,164   $176,962   $229,126  
Pre-tax adjustments:     
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment1,746      1,746  
Separation and supplemental benefit costs6,377      6,377  
Restructuring and other related charges9,307   14,667   23,974  
Environmental costs1,988      1,988  
Acquisition and integration related costs10,145   (9,323)  822  
Professional fees related to material weakness remediation and impairment analysis2,780      2,780  
Intellectual property defense400      400  
Tax impact of adjustments(7,777)  (941)  (8,718) 
Adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX77,130   181,365   258,495  
Tax impact of adjustments7,777   941   8,718  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest796   7,420   8,216  
Depreciation and amortization119,938   111,764   231,702  
Provision for income taxes6,226   44,921   51,147  
Interest expense, net39,301   38,440   77,741  
Adjusted EBITDA$251,168   $384,851   $636,019  

_______________________
(1)  Includes the impact of the historical legacy ChampionX business on a stand-alone basis adjusted to give effect to the Merger under the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 805, Business Combinations (“ASC 805”). The adjustments were prepared on the same basis as the adjustments included in our Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-236379) and include a decrease in amortization and depreciation resulting from the preliminary purchase price adjustments, an increase in interest expense associated with the new term loan facility, removal of acquisition and integration related costs attributable to the Merger as well as the tax impact of those adjustments.