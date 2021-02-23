RocketCyber’s managed security operations center (SOC) brings 24x7x365 cybersecurity to Kaseya IT Complete, strengthening the platform



DALLAS and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya® , the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the acquisition of RocketCyber . While many MDR (managed detection and response) and SOC (security operations center) solutions proliferate the market, few are purpose-built for the MSP and with the SMB cost-sensitive owner in mind. RocketCyber developed the industry’s only cloud-agent SOC that requires no hardware or specialized equipment, deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates into a customer’s existing security and ticketing products, making it the ideal solution for the Kaseya IT Complete platform.

“The addition of RocketCyber makes Kaseya IT Complete the only integrated platform in the market to deliver managed SOC, automated internal threat detection, credential monitoring, anti-phishing and more for a truly comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity suite that tackles all of today’s modern-day threats,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “With this acquisition, we’ve doubled down on our security investments to provide our customers with access to experts who can continuously monitor their IT environments without the cost and complexity of disparate tools.”

RocketCyber managed SOC provides a 24/7 team of security analysts that detect and respond to threats across endpoints, networks and cloud attack vectors enabling IT professionals to cut through the noise and focus on critical issues that need to be remediated. Round the clock monitoring eliminates the need to recruit and staff highly compensated cyber engineers to perform detection, triage and examination of the mountains of threat data from myriad point solutions. Skilled SOC analysts escalate only important actionable items. RocketCyber’s automated remediation and isolation technology applies remedies or guidance for a threat in order to contain and isolate a device on the network, until it is vetted clean.

New integrations to the Kaseya IT Complete platform resulting from the acquisition of RocketCyber include:

The integration between Kaseya VSA and RocketCyber that allows organizations to rapidly deploy managed SOC across their entire infrastructure and instantly begin continuous cybersecurity monitoring.

and RocketCyber that allows organizations to rapidly deploy managed SOC across their entire infrastructure and instantly begin continuous cybersecurity monitoring. The integration between Kaseya BMS and RocketCyber that enables BMS to become the primary ticketing interface when RocketCyber analysts detect security incidents that need to be addressed.

and RocketCyber that enables BMS to become the primary ticketing interface when RocketCyber analysts detect security incidents that need to be addressed. The integration between Passly and RocketCyber that delivers single sign on (SSO) access to RocketCyber and ingests user login data from Passly so that the data can be reviewed by RocketCyber analysts, who can then create incident tickets for issues that need to be addressed and remediated.



“When Billy Austin and I came together to found RocketCyber, our mission was to bring high-end cybersecurity capabilities to the masses and safeguard organizations against the onslaught of cyberattacks and cybercriminals,” said Carl Banzhof, CEO and co-founder, RocketCyber. “RocketCyber is the culmination of our combined 50-plus years of experience in creating intrusion detection, vulnerability, risk and compliance technologies. In the end, Kaseya was the clear choice for us with its rich security platform. Now that our products are deeply integrated, MSPs and SMBs can protect themselves against all attack vectors and sleep soundly at night.”

RocketCyber will continue to operate as an independent business within Kaseya, led by Banzhof in Dallas, Texas. Kaseya’s state-of-the-art SOCs will be located in Dallas, TX, Miami, FL and Dublin, Ireland. Additional integrations across the IT Complete suite are in development between RocketCyber and ID Agent Dark Web ID , IT Glue , Graphus and RapidFire Tools . For more information about RocketCyber and Kaseya’s entire suite of security solutions, please visit www.kaseya.com .

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com .

About RocketCyber

RocketCyber, a Kaseya company and managed security operations center (SOC) platform, enables managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver security monitoring services for small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Built specifically for MSPs and with the SMB cost-sensitive owner in mind, the RocketCyber cloud platform identifies malicious and suspicious activity that evades traditional cyber defenses and delivers round the clock monitoring to detect and respond to threats across endpoints, networks and cloud attack vectors. For more information, visit www.rocketcyber.com .

