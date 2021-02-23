Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, is confident because consumers are confident.

The Consumer Confidence Index reached a three-month high of 91.3 in February, a 2.4 point increase from January.

“Consumer confidence tells us whether Americans are optimistic or pessimistic about the U.S. economy,” Gould said. “A three-month high in the consumer confidence indicates that people are bullish about the current and future economy.”

Gould said Americans are probably confident because it appears Congress will pass all or most of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package and that COVID-19 vaccinations are ramping up since January.

“We already have more than 60 million vaccines administered,” Gould said. “Almost 1.5 million doses are being given daily.”

Gould said the U.S. is on target to surpass the government’s goal of 100 vaccination shots in President Biden’s first 100 days in office.

“Congress is moving forward with Biden’s stimulus bill, and people are seeing that millions of people are being vaccinated every week,” Gould said, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases is on a downward track. “This one-two punch is giving American hope that the worse is behind us.”

Despite the pandemic, Gould and NPI continue to work with domestic and international health and wellness companies that want to expand into the U.S. consumer market.

“I talk daily to CEOS who want to enter the U.S. consumer market,” Gould said. “They want to move forward. They want to get past the pandemic. News that Americans are confident about the future gives them a reason to move forward with their expansion plans.”

Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” retail model to remove obstacles and challenges that could hinder their success in the U.S.

“By implementing my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, NPI provides its clients with sales expertise, logistical support, FDA guidance, and marketing professionals,” Gould said. “NPI is a turn-key operation. We offer brand manufacturers all the services they need to enter the U.S. consumer market.”

Backing up the “Evolution of Distribution” is the NPI executive team, known as the “Powerhouse Trifecta.”

Gould, NPI President Jeff Fernandez, and Kenneth E. Collins, NPI’s executive vice president, have almost a combined 100 years of retail experience.

Gould, Fernandez, and Collins first worked together in the early 2000s, when they helped stock more than 150 brands on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.

“Jeff was on the Amazon team starting the online giant’s new health and wellness category,” Gould said. “Ken and I placed more than 150 brands on the virtual shelves of Amazon’s new division. We are part of Amazon’s history, which is kind of neat,” Gould said.

Gould and NPI work with innovative brands that could turn into the next big retail success.

“We are trying to make it as easy as possible for health and wellness brands to succeed in the U.S.,” Gould said. “Now that Americans are gaining confidence about the future, so am I.”

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

