AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that Shattuck management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Presentation Details

Conference: Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Ovarian Cancer Panel discussion

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: March 2, 2021

Time: 12:50 p.m. EST

Webcast Link: The panel discussion will be available live to conference attendees

Conference: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Presenter: Andrew Neill, Shattuck’s Vice President of Finance and Corporate Strategy

Date: March 16, 2021

Time: 11:20 a.m. EST

Webcast Link: Available Here

The live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:

Conor Richardson

Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com

Media Contact:

Stephanie Ascher

Managing Director

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Stephanie.ascher@sternir.com

