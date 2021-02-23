Saanichton, Canada , Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specific Mechanical Systems, a specialist brewing and distilling equipment manufacturer located in Victoria, BC, have recently updated their range of premium quality, handcrafted beer and spirit producing systems, offering both pot stills and continuous columns.

More information is available at https://specificmechanical.com/distilling-equipment

The selection at Specific Mechanical Systems includes pot stills ranging between 500 and 2000 litres in capacity, with custom material options and add-ons, including agitators, glass man-ways, and vessel lights. They also offer skid mounted distillation equipment, designed with easy set-up features and a built-in davit, making it the ideal pre-plumbed and pre-wired industrial distilling system.

Specific Mechanical Systems have been producing premium quality, handcrafted brewing and distilling equipment for almost thirty years. Employing a team of over 85 specialists, they provide the local craft beer and spirit industries with complex processing equipment designed to distill and brew the best possible products.

As well as their range of handcrafted copper and stainless steel distilling systems, the Victoria-based company also supply local food and beverage producers with high quality food processing tanks, essential oil extraction and pressure vessels, and electronically controlled treatment equipment.

Spirits can be distilled either in a pot still or a continuous column. The traditional pot still method was first used in the 9th century and is still used to this day, relying on copper’s unique properties as an efficient heat conductor and natural sulphur extractor to produce a high quality spirit from ethanol vapour.

Specific Mechanical Systems’ range of pot stills are ideal for producing a number of spirits including whiskey, rum, and tequila. Alternatively, their continuous columns are much larger and are comprised of stainless steel and copper, which are effective in heating the wash and removing its unwanted impurities.

Specifically, these systems can run continuously, while pot stills must be cleaned after each batch of new spirit. Not only do they produce higher quantities than pot stills, but continuous columns are also the favourable choice for distilling vodka, gin, and white rum. Comparatively, the pot stills at Specific Mechanical Systems can achieve a maximum distillation of 60-80% ABV (alcohol by volume), whereas their new continuous columns can reach 96%.

More information is available at the URL above, or by calling +1-250-652-2111.

Contact Info:

Name: Chad MacIsaac

Email: Send Email

Organization: Specific Mechanical Systems

Address: 6848 Kirkpatrick Crescent, Saanichton, BC V8M 1Z9, Canada

Phone: +1-250-652-2111

Website: https://specificmechanical.com/





Name: Chad MacIsaac Organization: Specific Mechanical Systems Address: 6848 Kirkpatrick Crescent, Saanichton, BC V8M 1Z9, Canada Phone: +1-250-652-2111 Website: https://specificmechanical.com/