New York City, USA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChapterOne.Ai’s first book on digital currencies - Protocols of Money: A Primer on the History and Evolution of Money, stands at number 15 in Amazon’s hot releases in Economic History

Shiv Mehta had arrived in New York City from Sydney, Australia, to study Blockchain, Digital Currencies, and Future of Finance as part of his MBA at NYU. Few months into his MBA, New York City got locked down due to the spread of COVID-19. Witnessing the economic pain being born by small businesses with significant quantitative easing & stimulus packages being released by central banks of the world, he started researching the concept of money and its evolution throughout history as part of his coursework on Blockchain Technologies & Digital Currencies.



The book, released on 24th January 2021, has received positive reviews and is ranked at number 15 under Amazon Hot New Releases in Economic History. The book received support from his Professor of Finance at NYU - Professor Ian D'Souza, who gave him a 100 trillion Zimbabwean dollar note to remind him of hyperinflation's adverse effects due to centralized monetary policies.



During his research, he came across startling facts about the state of financial and economic literacy among the general population, which he has spoken out well in the book's launch video.



According to Shiv Mehta, "the aim of the book is to raise awareness among the readers that money and its form has evolved throughout human civilization from its initial state of coins to gold bars to paper money to digital money, and Bitcoin along with other cryptocurrencies may very well be the next phase of the evolution of money."



The book is written keeping readers in mind who may not come from an economics and finance background but are looking for answers to questions such as:

When did the first stock of a company was traded and its significance to capital markets?

The role of money behind the American Revolutionary War?

What caused the Great Depression of 1929?

What caused the Great Recession of 2007?

What is the role of central banks and financial institutions in a recession?

What is Bitcoin?

Is Bitcoin the future of money?

What is Ethereum?

Is Ethereum the future of money?

What are smart contracts?

Is Blockchain technology the future or just a fad?

With the launch of ChapterOne.Ai, Shiv Mehta attempts to build a purposeful financial education brand to create financial & economic literacy awareness among the masses so that everyday people are better aware of the financial system around them and can be better equipped in protecting themselves financially before the next crisis, economic or biological, strikes again.

The book is available in both kindle and paperback format on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Protocols-Money-Primer-History-Evolution-ebook/dp/B08SH92LMW/





Media Details

Company: ChapterOne.Ai

Email: community@chapterone.ai

Website link: www.chapterone.ai





Attachment