LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC (“Cove Capital”) and its affiliates are pleased to announce the acquisition of the Dollar General retail store located in Hartley, Iowa (the “Property”).



With approximately 8,000 rentable square feet, the Property is part of a growing portfolio of debt-free net-leased properties held in Cove Net Lease Income Fund 18, LLC, a regulation D, Rule 506c private placement, which offers high-net-worth investors the opportunity to easily invest and participate in a diversified* portfolio of net lease properties with long-term leases to high quality tenants. Through acquisition of assets like the Property, Cove Net Lease Income Fund 18 focuses on acquiring, owning, and actively managing income producing net lease industrial, medical and retail properties throughout the United States leased to corporations that performed well during the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) as well as during the COVID-19 Pandemic*.

The acquisition of the Property reinforces Cove Capital’s dedication to providing investors exposure to an assortment of net-leased properties with what we believe to be strong and enduring tenants on an all-cash/debt-free basis. Cove Capital and its affiliates take pride in the acquisition of quality assets like the Property and look forward to purchasing similar debt-free net lease properties for both its debt-free net lease funds as well as debt-free 1031 exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) programs.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at info@covecapitalinvestments.com .

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This correspondence contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities, including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through Growth Capital Services, member FINRA, SIPC, Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at 582 Market Street, Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94104.

