SMOKY LAKE, Alberta, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Council of the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) met today at Métis Crossing to discuss ongoing concerns regarding the work of the MNA Constitution Commission. A resolution to immediately stop any and all work associated with the MNA Constitution Commission, and to disband or pause the Commission so as to allow the Provincial Council to determine a more meaningful process for advancing a Constitution once the pandemic is under control, was put forward by members of the Provincial Council. Subsequently, the MNA President refused to allow the Provincial Council members to put forward or vote on the resolution.



The MNA Provincial Council consists of 14 officials who are elected to govern the affairs of the MNA at a provincial level. In recent weeks, numerous Métis citizens and communities have expressed concern to the Provincial Council regarding the work of the Constitution Committee, including with respect to the makeup of the Commission and that body’s plans for engagement.

“We are hearing from our citizens that trying to ram through a Constitution that will be with us for decades to come, in the midst of a public health crisis, should be viewed as not culturally appropriate and largely undemocratic,” stated Duane Zaraska, President, MNA Region 2. “At a time when our members and communities are faced with ongoing challenges related to coping with the pandemic, including dealing with the loss of loved ones during a very difficult time, they have less time to engage in politics of this nature and have a greatly reduced capacity to protect their individual and collective rights.”

