Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feb 24, 2021 - Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announced a collaboration with Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, to develop a complete low-power, size-optimized secure solution for Microcontrollers (MCUs) and Internet of Thing (IoT) applications.

According to Statista , the total number of connected IoT devices will grow to 21.5B units by 2025. As the IoT market has exploded, consumers and governments alike are demanding that device and data security requirements are a primary design requirement for all IoT devices. Accordingly, IoT device makers are increasingly demanding that MCUs be secure by design, offering “out of the box” security. To address these needs, Andes and Rambus are collaborating to offer a secure solution for MCUs embedded with Andes RISC-V -based CPU and Rambus Security Root of Trust . The Rambus Root of Trust securely boots the MCU, protects the device identity and offers authentication, secure debug, and other cryptographic services to the host system. All AndesCore™ RISC-V processors optimally leverage Rambus Root of Trust to offer these security services and reduce power for compute-intensive cryptographic operations.

“Today, security has been a fundamental and mandatory feature for IoT devices required by markets, consumers, and governments,” said Dr. Charlie Su, Andes Technology CTO and EVP. “To fulfill the requirements of different security levels, we are very pleased to collaborate with Rambus to provide an optimized secure solution for microcontrollers. With the integrated platform and FPGA ready solution of Rambus Root of Trust and Andes RISC-V processor IPs, SoC vendors can focus on their core value, key competitive and unique differentiation. They don’t need to worry about protecting the system against security threats.”

“As the connected device market continues to expand rapidly, the security of valuable assets and service is a primary concern for users and manufacturers alike,” said Gijs Willemse, senior director of product management, Rambus Security. “This collaboration will provide a strong and low-power security foundation for MCUs. It allows manufacturers to assure their customers that devices will function without the worry of security breaches that risk user privacy or interrupt their cloud services.”

AndesCore™ RISC-V processors, based on AndeStar™ V5 RISC-V architecture, consists a series of high efficiency and low power 32-bit/64-bit CPU core families range from the entry-level N22, mid-range 25-series, advanced 27-series to high-performance superscalar 45-series. Andes RISC-V vector processor NX27V is designed for broad market segments of today's computation-intensive applications. Andes Custom Extension™ framework empowers customers to innovate Domain-Specific Acceleration via creating new instructions. AndesCore RISC-V processors have been used in a wide variety of SoCs ranging from microcontrollers to data center servers, and from edge to cloud applications.

Providing a hardware-based foundation for security, Rambus offers a catalog of robust Root of Trust solutions, ranging from richly featured military-grade co-processors to highly compact state machines. With a breadth of solutions applicable from the data center to Internet of Things (IoT) devices, Rambus has a Root of Trust solution for almost every application.



About RISC-V AndesCore™

Andes Technology's comprehensive CPU includes entry-level, mid-range, high-end, extensible and security families to address the full range of embedded electronics products, especially for connected, smart and green applications. From 2017, Andes expands its product line to RISC-V processors and provides a total solution in V5 family cores, including N22, N25F/NX25F, D25F, A25/AX25, A25MP/AX25MP, A27/AX27/NX27V, A45/D45/N45 and AX45/DX45/NX45.

About Andes Technology

Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533) was established in Hsinchu Science Park in 2005. Sixteen years in business and a founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes' fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 2 billion since 2020. Up to the end of 2020, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has reached 6 billion.

For more information about Andes Technology, please visit http://www.andestech.com/



Jonah McLeod +1 (510) 449-8634 Jonahm@andestch.com