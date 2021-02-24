February 24, 2021 01:45 ET

February 24, 2021 01:45 ET





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

February 24, 2021, 8.45 a.m.





Managers' Transactions

__

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210223183003_2

__

Transaction date: 2021-02-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 80 Unit price: 24 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 80 Volume weighted average price: 24 EUR

For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505