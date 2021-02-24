24 February 2021: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Reference is made to the stock exchange notices of 8 and 15 February regarding the shares to employees programme. Today Borregaard transferred in total 173,383 shares to the 490 employees who participated in this year’s programme.

After this transfer Borregaard owns 237,696 treasury shares.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



