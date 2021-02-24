Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Die Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded die packaging market was valued at USD 52.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 175.27 billion by 2026 has been expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).



3D packaging with embedded die solutions has become more attractive as an integration tool for next-generation devices which will become a key trend in future.

Growing miniaturization of devices is driving the market as products are becoming increasingly smaller and embed more functionality. Micromachining and nanotechnology play an increasingly important role in the miniaturization of components ranging from biomedical applications to chemical microreactors and sensors. For instance, Bluetooth wifi modules requires minimal circuit board area on today's high-density mobile devices.



Improved electrical & thermal performance is driving the market. For power management and mobile-wireless application the embedded technology has been evaluated to replace assembles fabrication by not only thinner thickness but due to superior thermal performance. The thermal performance of embedded die is better than PQFN with copper clip about 17%. Also a new and expandable advanced package for power devices is developed using embedded dies and redistribution layer (RDL) technology for electric car to improve the electric and thermal performance.



Further, owing to its excellent electrical performance at high frequencies, the technology is also being perceived as a promising technology for emerging telecommunication applications. Various advantages that aid the deployment of the technology in telecommunication applications include increased functionality and efficiency of the electronic circuits, power and signal inductance, improved reliability, and higher signal density.



Difficulty to test, inspect and rework, the embedded die technology challenges the market to grow. As features (lines and spaces) shrink to 2m and below, it becomes more difficult to see defects. In addition, finding debris in via holes becomes a concern in some applications.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the electronics industry has been hit severely, with a significant influence on its supply chain and production facilities. The production came to a stand still in China and Taiwan during February and March, which influenced various OEMs across the world.

Key Market Trends



Die in Flexible Board Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

With the increased advancement in technology, the product sale value of the printed circuit board is increasing and with the increased adoption of the flexible board in various wearable and IoT devices, the sales are expected to grow higher in future.

Stretchable Electronics (SC) is so far commercial and comes in many shapes and forms. The technology uses standard printed circuit board, mainly flexible board, where liquid injection molding techniques involve elastomer embedded stretchable electronic circuit, which achieves a robust and reliable product. For instance, in military usage, uniforms and armors can have embedded, flexible, lightweight impact sensors that could store and provide better information of the injury sustained during combat.

Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE), which is considered as a novel approach to electronic circuit manufacturing, aims to combine the best of conventional and printed electronics. Additional components and as many as conductive interconnects are possible to be printed onto a flexible substrate, whereas the IC is produced using photolithography and then mounted, as a bare die.

The embedding activity of flexible circuits are in high trend for their implementation in various miniature electronic devices.

Further, autonomous systems for sports applications and healthcare mainly benefit from a small form factor, as minute structures result in maximal flexibility and comfort. The embedding of a commercially available IC in a flexible circuit board (FCB) can reduce the overall size of a system. The usage of liquid crystal polymer (LCP) as base material for sensors are highly used in medical products. Miniaturized smart sensor modules for medical applications can be fabricated from LCP substrates using conventional flex circuit thin film and standard assembly processes and equipment.

Competitive Landscape



The embedded die packaging market is fragmented due to the growing number of end-users in automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics. The existing players in the market are striving to maintain a competitive edge by catering to newer technologies, such as 5G telecommunication, high-performance data centers, compact electronic devices.



Key players are Microsemi Corporation and Fujikura Ltd.



