Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Spectrometry Market by Technology [Hybrid (Triple Quadrupole, QTOF, FTMS), Single (Quadrupole, TOF, Ion Trap), Others], Application (Life Science Research, Clinical Diagnostics), End-User (Pharma-Biotech, Environmental, F&B) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mass Spectrometry Market Size is Expected to Grow from an Estimated USD 4.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D across the globe, government regulations on drug safety, growing focus on the quality of food products, increase in crude and shale gas production, and growing government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing are high growth prospects for the mass spectrometry market during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical industry segment, by end-user, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.

Based on end-user, the mass spectrometry market has been segmented into is pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, research & academic institutes, environmental testing industry, food & beverage testing industry, petrochemical industry among and other end users. Pharmaceutical industries are among the key end-users of mass spectrometers.



The adoption of analytical instrumentation during various stages of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies drive the growth of the market in the industrial sector. The availability of government and corporate funding for pharmaceutical research, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and the presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The Hybrid mass spectrometry segment, by technology, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.

Based on the product, the mass spectrometry market is segmented into hybrid mass spectrometry, single mass spectrometry and other technologies. The hybrid mass spectrometry segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Advantages offered by hybrid mass spectrometers, such as rapid and high-resolution testing abilities with more accurate and precise results, are increasing its adoption. Consequently, the demand for mass spectrometry devices for high throughput screening is also growing. The hybrid mass spectrometry segment is further divided into Triple Quadrupole, Quadrupole ToF (Q-ToF), and Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry (FTMS).

North America: The largest market in the mass spectrometry industry.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the mass spectrometry market in 2019. A number of factors, such as growing funding for research and government initiatives in the US, widespread usage of mass spectrometry in the metabolomics and petroleum sector, and CFI funding towards mass spectrometry projects in Canada are driving the growth of the North American mass spectrometry market. Moreover, the US has seen a significant increase in the shale gas and crude oil production with increasing oil fields and this has resulted in subsequent increase in the employment of analytical tools such as mass spectrometers.

Prominent players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, SCIEX, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, and Shimadzu.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Mass Spectrometers

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Pollution Control and Environmental Testing

5.2.1.3 Increasing Spending on Pharmaceutical R&D

5.2.1.4 Government Regulations on Drug Safety

5.2.1.5 Growing Focus on the Quality of Food Products

5.2.1.6 Increase in Crude and Shale Gas Production

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Premium Product Pricing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Hyphenated Technologies

5.3.2 Tie-Ups Between Analytical Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutions

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Mass Spectrometry Market

5.5 Ecosystem Coverage: Analytical Instrumentation Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis: Global Mass Spectrometry Market

5.7 Use Case Studies: Global Mass Spectrometry Market

5.7.1 Global Oligonucleotide Api Testing Market

5.7.2 IVD Assay Development Services Market

5.8 Global Regulatory Guidelines

6 Mass Spectrometry Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

6.2.1 Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry

6.2.1.1 Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry Dominates the Hybrid Mass Spectrometry Market

6.2.2 Quadrupole Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometry

6.2.3 Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry

6.3 Single Mass Spectrometry

6.3.1 Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry

6.3.2 Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometry

6.3.3 Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry



7 Mass Spectrometry Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Life Science Research

7.3 Drug Discovery

7.4 Environmental Testing

7.5 Food Testing

7.6 Applied Industries

7.7 Clinical Diagnostics



8 Mass Spectrometry Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

8.3 Biotechnology Industry

8.4 Research & Academic Institutes

8.5 Environmental Testing Industry

8.6 Food & Beverage Testing Industry

8.7 Petrochemical Industry



9 Mass Spectrometry Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

10.5 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2 Sciex

11.3 Agilent Technologies

11.4 Waters Corporation

11.5 Shimadzu Corporation

11.6 Bruker Corporation

11.7 Perkinelmer

11.8 Jeol

11.9 Flir Systems

11.10 Mks Instruments

11.11 Analytik Jena

11.12 Hiden Analytical

11.13 Dani Instruments

11.14 Rigaku

11.15 Leco

11.16 Kore Technology

11.17 Extrel CMS

11.18 Masstech

11.19 Ametek Process Instruments

11.20 Advion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qk2wez





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900