The Global Time Sensitive Networking Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.



The Global Time Sensitive Networking Market is driven by the increasing interest in the industrial IoT and its related data, the high demand for the industrial automation application from the various segment such as machine-to-machine communication and motion control applications.



Additionally, supportive government policies and regulations pertaining to safety and environmental hazards can further propel the market growth through 2026. Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years. However, inability of time sensitive networking standards to provide customized solutions can hamper the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Time Sensitive Networking Market is segmented based on component, application, company and region. Based on component, the market can be fragmented into switches, hubs, routers & gateways, controller & processors, isolators & convertors, connectors, communication interfaces and others.



The switches segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of the increased usage of time sensitive networking enabled switches in various end-user applications. Based on application, the market can be categorized into industrial automation, power & energy, automotive, transportation, oil & gas, aerospace and others. The automotive segment is expected to dominate the market because time sensitive networking uses deterministic ethernet which helps to make wiring harness affordable and light in weight.



Regionally, the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall time sensitive networking market owing to the increased penetration of the industrial automation solutions. Additionally, increasing use of time sensitive networking in the industrial manufacturing and 4.0 applications.



The major players operating in the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Marvell Component Group Ltd., Microsemi Corporation, Intel Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Limited, Belden Inc. and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Key Target Audience:

Time sensitive networking service provider companies

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to time sensitive networking

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

