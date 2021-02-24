Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market is expected to grow from $732.56 billion in 2020 to $819.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1062.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market, and compares it with other markets.
The foundation, structure and building exterior contractors market consists of sales of foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform the specialty trades needed to complete the basic structure (i.e., foundation, frame, and shell) of buildings. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. The foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market is segmented into excavation and demolition; roofing; concrete work and water well drilling.
North America was the largest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market.
Contractors are offering building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) glazing technology for generation of electricity. A BIPV system consists of solar cells or modules that are integrated into building elements or material as part of the building structure. Traditionally used photovoltaic systems are found on rooftops which have small surface areas. Whereas BIPV photovoltaic cells are integrated directly into cladding materials, shingles or windows enabling almost any building component including the roof, facade, windows, canopies or balcony railings to generate solar electricity. Thus, BIPV installed buildings can self-generate a larger portion of their electricity from a free and clean energy source. AGC Inc., Avenston Group, BELECTRIC, BiPVco and Canadian Solar are examples of companies working on building-integrated photovoltaic.
Health and safety issues have always been a major concern in the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor industry. Construction activities always face worker safety issues with them working at height, working in confined spaces, working underground and close proximity to falling materials, handling load manually, handling hazardous substances, using plant and equipment, fire and exposure to live cables. The American construction industry comprises 6% of the US workers, but witness around 20% the fatalities, largest number of fatalities compared to any other industry. Inadequate safety and health measures has a negative impact on both the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor and built environments resulting in fatalities, injuries and diseases.
A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial land, during the forecast period. Globally, around 60% of the urban settlements remained to be built. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drive the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market during the forecasted period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Trends And Strategies
8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors
9. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market
10. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
11. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Segmentation By Type
11.2. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Segmentation By Application
11.3. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Segmentation By Service Provider
11.4. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Segmentation By Mode
12. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Metrics
12.1. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market
14. Western Europe Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market
15. Eastern Europe Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market
16. North America Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market
17. South America Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market
18. Middle East Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market
19. Africa Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market
20. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. Living Homes
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products And Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. Connect Homes
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products And Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Stillwater Dwellings
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products And Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Method Homes
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products And Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. Sander Architects
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products And Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market
22. Market Background: Specialty Trade Contractors Market
22.1. Specialty Trade Contractors Market Characteristics
22.2. Specialty Trade Contractors Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market In 2025- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market In 2025- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market In 2025- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. The Publisher
25. Copyright And Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6pcu7
