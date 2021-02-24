Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned analysts, global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market was worth USD 11.3 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR of 33.4% over 2020-2027 to reach a valuation of USD 113.2 billion by the end of the analysis timeframe. Rising environmental cognizance, in consort with efforts towards to reducing carbon footprint and GHG emissions are boosting the adoption of electric vehicles, in turn fostering the demand for EV charging stations.

As per the report, worldwide electric vehicle charging infrastructure marketplace is examined with respect to charger type, connector ambit, and application scope. Information about sales volume, revenue contribution, and industry share held by each segment is mentioned. Moreover, the geographical reach of the market, and known players operating across these regions are explicated to better understand the competitive scenario of the market space.

Statistics by International Energy Agency reveal that there were around 380 hydrogen refueling stations across the globe in 2018 with approximately 11,200 FCEVs (fuel cell electric vehicles), both of which are poised to surge, with refueling stations touching 3000 mark and FCEVs stock reaching 2 million by the year 2025.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3240647/

For the unaware, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, as name suggests, supports the charging of electric vehicles and swapping of discharged battery with fully charged one from shelf. Strategic alliance among market moguls, including collaborations, acquisitions & mergers, are stimulating the worldwide electric vehicle charging infrastructure market outlook.

Citing an instance, Tesla Inc. introduced the largest grid connected battery V3 Supercharging in 2019, for faster charging of electric vehicles. Likewise, BYD Auto Co. Ltd. and Amply Power Inc. entered into partnership in October 2019, to offer affordable solutions to fleet operators to migrate to electric vehicle.

Despite the positive scenario, absence of standardization in EV charging infrastructure is slated to act as a major challenge for the market expansion in the coming years.

Enlisting market segmentations:

Based on charger type, global electric vehicle charging infrastructure industry is classified into fast charger, and slow charger. While different connectors considered in the report are combined charging system (CCS), CHAdeMO, and others. Commercial, and residential are two application areas of EV charging infrastructure.

Expounding regional outlook:

Reliable estimates divulge that Asia Pacific led the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure industry forecast in the recent past and will showcase similar growth trend through 2027. With China, South Korea, and Japan being the production hubs for electric vehicle, and constant investments towards development of charging infrastructure are positively swaying the business dynamics in APAC.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market-size-research

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Class (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Fast Charger

Slow Charger

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Connector Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Combined Charging Station (CCS)

CHAdeMO

Others

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Japan

India

China

Australia

Rest of APAC





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Europe

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe





North America

U.S.

Canada





RoW

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Schneider Electric SE

SemaConnect Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

General Electric Company

Eaton Corp. plc

ClipperCreek Inc.

ChargePoint Inc.

(BP) Chargemaster Ltd.

ABB Group

AeroVironment Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Charger Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Connector, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Dynamics

3.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Charger Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Charger Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Slow Charger

5.4.2. Fast Charger

Chapter 6. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Connector

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Connector, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Connector 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. CHAdeMO

6.4.2. Combined Charging System (CCS)

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Commercial

7.4.2. Residential

Chapter 8. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size study and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market to reach USD 113.2 billion by 2027, as per new research report. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is valued approximately at USD 11.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a charging station for electric vehicles and further supports swapping of discharged batteries in a vehicle with fully charged batteries from a shelf. The rising adoption of electric vehicles due to levels of carbon emissions and other harmful gases stemming from transportation have increased the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: http://business-newsupdate.com/