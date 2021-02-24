ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Proposal for election of new member for the Board of Directors





At the ordinary Annual General Meeting which will be held on 23 March 2021 the Board proposes that Amparo Moraleda is elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

Amparo Moraleda (born 1964) is a Spanish national and educated as Industrial Engineer at ICAI in Madrid, Spain and holds a PDG (Programa de Direccion General) from IESE Business School, Universidad de Navarra, Spain.

Amparo Moraleda has board experience from international listed technology, chemical, aerospace, transportation, automotive and innovation companies and from the financial sector. Currently, she serves as board member in Solvay (Belgium), Caixabank (Spain), Airbus SE (the Netherlands) and Vodafone Group (UK).

As an executive Amparo Moraleda has worked as COO (Chief Operating Officer) for Iberdrola S.A. and as General Manager for IBM.

"With experience from IBM and Iberdrola, Amparo will further strengthen the Board's competencies in relation to digitalisation and sustainability”, says Jim Hagemann Snabe Hagemann, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Copenhagen, 24 February 2021.

