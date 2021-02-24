New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027755/?utm_source=GNW

45 billion in 2020 to $1250.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1700.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of pharmaceuticals and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce pharmaceuticals used in treating diseases.Pharmaceuticals can be any type of drugs that are used for medicinal purposes, in the treatment of diseases.



This industry includes establishments that produce biologics and pharmaceutical drugs. The pharmaceuticals market is segmented into pharmaceutical drugs; and biologics.



North America was the largest region in the global pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global pharmaceuticals market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global pharmaceuticals market.



Pharmaceutical companies are offering drugs for customized individual treatment for various diseases.Personalized medicine, also referred to as precision medicine, aims to provide medical care according to the patient’s individual characteristics and genetic makeup.



Precision therapies are increasingly being adopted as firms increasingly let go of the one-size-fits-all model for common medical conditions. Major companies such as GSK, Teva Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca are investing in development of personalized medicines.



The biologics market growth was limited due to severe shortage of skilled workforce for developing biologics drugs which require specialized skillsets.These skillsets are limited to some research organizations and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe.



As of 2018, 40% of the biopharma industry was facing difficulties in hiring for process development staff due to shortage of talent. This shortage led to rise in competition and salaries for the limited talent pool available for biologics manufacturing, thereby limiting growth of the market during the historic period.



The population profile of most countries is becoming older.According to the Population Reference Bureau, the share of population over the age of 65 in the global population increased from 8% in 2015 to 9% in 2019.



The global population aged 65 years or over was 703 million in 2019.This rise in the aging population increased the patient pool of many chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, diabetes and cancer.



The increase in the patient pool drove the demand for pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of these diseases, significantly impacting market growth during this period.

