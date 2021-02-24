New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027754/?utm_source=GNW

69 billion in 2020 to $147.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $182.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The veterinary healthcare market consists sales of veterinary healthcare goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) associated with diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases in animals.This industry includes establishments that provide veterinary services, veterinary medical equipment producers and animal medicine producers.



The veterinary healthcare market is segmented into veterinary services; veterinary medical equipment and animal medicine.



North America was the largest region in the global veterinary healthcare market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2020.Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global veterinary healthcare market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global veterinary healthcare market.



Nanotechnology is increasingly gaining traction in the animal medicine market as a substitute of veterinary antibiotics to tackle antibiotic resistance.Nanotechnology is the study of the controlling matter on an atomic and molecular scale.



Nanotechnology in the animal medicine industry is used to improve diagnosis, treatment, animal growth promotion, and production.Nanoparticles are mainly used as alternative antimicrobial agents to reduce the use of antibiotics and improve the detection of pathogenic bacteria.



They are also used as drug delivery agents for new drugs and vaccines candidates to improve their characteristics and performance, and to reduce drug resistance in animal organisms.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the veterinary healthcare market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the veterinary healthcare market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The global meat production is expected to rise in the forecast period, supporting the growth of the veterinary healthcare market. According to the US Department of Agriculture, in 2020, the beef production in the USA is expected to increase to 27.5 billion pounds, the highest production volume registered in the country. The rising meat production is especially prominent in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil, where increasing population and rising income levels are stimulating the demand for meat products. By 2027, the production of meat and poultry in emerging markets is expected to increase by 76%. By 2050, China’s meat imports are expected to grow over 3,500% to $150 billion as consumption of chicken, pork and beef will surge due to the country’s rising middle class. The rising production of meat products supported by growing population will increase the demand for feed additives in the livestock industry, driving the veterinary healthcare market.

