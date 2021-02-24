Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Injectable Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The facial injectable market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% to reach US$21.727 billion by 2025 from US$9.780 billion in 2019. Products pertaining to facial injectables which are also referred to as dermal fillers that are intended to reconstruct, bioengineer facial features as well for facial rejuvenation to rectify wrinkles caused due to the loss of subcutaneous fat over the face that is experienced by individuals as they grow old. The products are necessary for treating early signs of aging or complement facial rejuvenation surgery. Additionally, the growing consciousness about appearance along with the increasing pool of geriatric population is the primary driver that is estimated to catapult the facial injectable market to new heights during the forecast period.



Moreover, the increasing shift towards minimally invasive procedures and continuous developers in glacial rejuvenation is expected to further augment the growth for the same market. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the accessibility of various products and procedures, which has stemmed due to the increasing number of players entering the facial injectables space across the globe is forecasted to further add to the surge that the market is expected to witness. Besides, the importance of skincare has gained quite a momentum as exemplified by the fact that 71,800 jobs in 2018 were held by skincare specialists, 47% of which were employed by personal care services in the United States. Additionally, the projected employment in 2028 is estimated at 79,600 [Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics].



Further, individualistic value-driven rational has superseded the generic mob mentality of the yesteryears which incentivizes today's consumers to look for products that more oriented to themselves. Further, this interest has also fueled investments in various research studies like that of DREAM (Dysport Real-world Evaluation and Measured satisfaction study) carried out by Galderma after which in May 2020, it announced 95% of patients treated with Dysport achieved high levels of satisfaction with two treatments per year, and 97% of patients believed the result of the treatment looked natural. Dysport is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age.



In the same year, HUONS announced that the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has given it the approval to conduct phase 2 clinical trials for Liztox, its independently developed botulinum toxin (BTX) product that has launched in June 2019, for treating square jaws. Moreover, form the perspective of increasing market reach, in 2020 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company pioneering innovations in neuromodulators for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, announced the signing of a U.S. distribution agreement with TEOXANE SA.



Under this agreement, Revance is the exclusive commercialization partner of the Swiss company's modern and innovative Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA) technology. TEOXANE's RHA line of fillers include U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved RHA 2, RHA 3, and RHA 4 products, which include lidocaine. The RHA line was designed using a patented crosslinking method that preserves the hyaluronic acid network for correction of moderate-to-severe dynamic facial wrinkles and folds optimizing strength, stretch, and tissue integration. It provides physicians with a broad range of uniquely designed gels for individualized treatment in the face.



Further due to the upward trend there has been a new development in the aesthetics armlet particularly that pertaining to the facial Injectable market. For instance, in 2020, despite the COVID 19, Galderma announced that "Restylane Kysse" - it's lip filler lip augmentation product, received FDA. Again, Revance Therapeutics, Inc recently announced that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), which is its next generation neuro modular product aimed at treating moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines, has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



In 2019 The HydraFacialT Company announced that it has entered into a partnership with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, the largest dermatology practice in the United States. Furthermore, Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the use of Juvederm VOLUMA XC, a hyaluronic acid gel dermal filler, with a TSK STERiGLIDET cannula for cheek augmentation to correct age-related volume deficit in the mid-face in adults over the age of 21 years. In 2018, Restylane Lyft with Lidocaine, by Q-Med AB was approved by FDA for implantation into the deep dermis to superficial subcutis for the correction of moderate to severe facial folds and wrinkles, such as nasolabial folds, subcutaneous to subperiosteal implantation for cheek augmentation and correction of age-related midface contour deficiencies in patients over the age of 21.



Thus, from the aforesaid, it is evident that the facial injectable market is expected to witness a significant rise during the forecast period, nevertheless, certain adverse effects Viz. allergic reactions, nausea, skin rash, as well as neck and back pain, are expected to deter the growth. Further regularity issues pertaining to botulinum toxin type A, is also expected to pose a hindrance to market growth during the forthcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Botulinum Toxin

5.3. Collagen

5.4. Hyaluronic Acid

5.5. Particle & Polymer Fillers (PPF)

5.5.1. Calcium Hydroxyapatite

5.5.2. Poly-l-Lactic Acid

5.5.3. Polymethylmethacrylate



6. Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Generation

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Gen X

6.3. Boomer

6.4. Millennials



7. Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dermatology & Beauty Clinics

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Research Institutes



8. Facial Injectable Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Product Type

8.2.2. North America Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Generation

8.2.3. North America Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By End-Users

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. USA

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Product Type

8.3.2. South America Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Generation

8.3.3. South America Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By End-Users

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Product Type

8.4.2. Europe Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Generation

8.4.3. Europe Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By End-Users

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. Germany

8.4.4.2. France

8.4.4.3. United Kingdom

8.4.4.4. Italy

8.4.4.5 Others

8.5. The Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Product Type

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Generation

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By End-Users

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Israel

8.5.4.2. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Product Type

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By Generation

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Facial Injectable Market Analysis, By End-Users

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. China

8.6.4.2. Japan

8.6.4.3. South Korea

8.6.4.4. India

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Allergan (AbbVie Inc)

10.2. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10.3. Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited

10.4. Galderma

10.5. Johnson Medical Aesthetics, LLC

10.6. Merz Pharma

10.7. Prollenium Medical Technologies

10.8. Sanofi

10.9. Sinclair Pharma

10.10. Suneva Medical



