The Global Sports Nutrition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. The Global Sports Nutrition Market is driven by increasing the demand by body builders and athletes for sports nutrition supplements. Moreover, the rising disposable income coupled with growing number of health centres is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. More and more people are increasingly purchasing sports nutrition products as a part of daily diet owing to health benefits it offers, which is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Sports Nutrition Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, company, and region. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into sports food, sports drinks and sports supplements and others. Out of which, the sports supplements segment dominated the market in 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to increasing awareness pertaining to health and fitness coupled with huge commercial availability of sports supplements. Upsurge in count of gyms and fitness centres worldwide is another factor which is further anticipated to spur the growth of the segment in the next five years.



In terms of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into pharmacies/drug stores, supermarket/hypermarket, direct selling, departmental/retail stores, internet/online and others. Out of which, the internet/online segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the next five years on account of rising number of self-directed consumers preferring online channel for the purchase of sports nutrition products owing to availability of high discounts on variety of supplements.



The major players operating in the Global Sports Nutrition Market are PepsiCo, Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Clif Bar & Company, Multipower, Monster Beverage Corporation, GNC Holdings Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Post Holdings, Inc., Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



