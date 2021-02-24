New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications and Growth to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027763/?utm_source=GNW

83 billion in 2020 to $41.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $57.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The anesthesia and respiratory devices market consists of sales of anesthesia and respiratory devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce anesthesia and respiratory devices used in diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases.This market includes respiratory devices used to provide medication in medical conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, acute cute respiratory distress syndrome and others.



The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented into respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic); anesthesia machines; anesthesia disposables; respiratory disposables.



North America was the largest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market.



Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market.



The preference for wearable and portable medical devices is increasing and companies in the respiratory devices market are developing wearable respiratory devices to improve patient monitoring.Wearable respiratory devices are mainly worn on the torso and are used to calculate the patient’s breathing rate by measuring movements of the chest wall.



They are available in various forms such as small dimensional sensors, belts, and band-aid like devices.These devices are usually connected to specialty smartphone apps that capture and interpret data and store the data in cloud data repositories focusing on main areas of respiratory healthcare including pulse oximetry, pulmonary ventilation, air quality assessment, and activity tracking.



Wearable respiratory devices reduce the workload of healthcare providers, improve the efficiencies of diagnostics, reduce costs incurred by patients in regular checkups and improve patients’ comfort. Researchers at the University of California and Khine Labs are investing in major research projects to develop comfortable wearables for patients suffering from respiratory diseases.

