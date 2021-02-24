Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organoids and Spheroids Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organoids and spheroids market is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2028, according to the study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The global organoids and spheroids industry is anticipated to grow, owing to the growing incidence of cancer, innovations in the tissue culture system, and continually failing organ transplantation surgeries. The compatibility between the donor and recipient should be cross-checked through artificial cell culture systems to save time and money.



The global market industry is fragmented based on type, application, end-use, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into organoids and spheroids. The application segment is further divided into developmental biology, personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, disease pathology studies, and drug toxicity & efficacy testing. In terms of end-use, the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, academic & research institutes, and hospitals and diagnostic centers.



Segment Highlights

The spheroids market segment accounted for a major revenue share owing to its applicability in cancer research. The segment held over 50.0% of the global share in 2020. However, the organoid segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the development biology segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2028. This is can be attributed for increased use of cell culture systems in the developmental biology.

North America region is dominating the global organoids and spheroids industry, holding over one-third of the market share throughout the forecast period. The presence of key companies and increasing funding towards research are the factors responsible for its growth

