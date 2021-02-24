Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apoptosis Assay Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Technique; By Assay Type; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global apoptosis assay market size is expected to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2028, according to the study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The key factors responsible for its market growth include the research and development in apoptosis and other programmed cell death pathways, the need for developing tests for different cell lines, and the rising incidence of different types of cancers across the globe. Moreover, the growing interest of test kit manufacturers to foray into apoptosis bases kits.



The global apoptosis assay industry is fragmented based on product, technique, assay type, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. Based on the technique, the market is further bifurcated into flow cytometry, fluorescence microscopy, spectrophotometry, and other techniques.



Based on the assay type, the apoptosis test market is classified as Caspase, DNA Fragmentation, Cell Permeability, and Mitochondrial. The end-use segment is further divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospital & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes.



Segment Highlights

The apoptosis test kits segment accounted for the largest revenue share as it is consumed in every test procedure. Kits accounted for over 50% of the revenue share in 2020. However, the reagents market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the assay type, the caspase segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market by the end of 2028. This high share is owing to the growing interest of companies in caspase-based apoptosis tests.

North America region is dominating the global revenue, holding over 45% of the market share throughout the forecast period. The presence of major players in the region, industry-academia collaboration, and intellectual capability of the U.S. are major factors responsible for the region's growth.

The major players operating in the apoptosis assay industry include Becton Dickinson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories and together held a significant market share in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Apoptosis Assay Market Insights

4.1. Apoptosis Assay - Industry snapshot

4.2. Apoptosis Assay Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Innovations in radionuclide tracers

4.2.1.2. Research and innovation in the concerned field

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Disease specificity

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Apoptosis Assay Market Industry trends



5. Global Apoptosis Assay Market Assessment by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, By Product, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Kits

5.3.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Kits, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Reagents

5.4.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Reagents, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Instruments

5.5.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Instruments, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



6. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Technique

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, By Technique, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Flow Cytometry

6.3.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Flow Cytometry, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Fluorescence Microscopy

6.4.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Fluorescence Microscopy, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5. Spectrophotometry

6.5.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Spectrophotometry, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Other Techniques, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



7. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Assay Type

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, By Assay Type, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Caspase

7.3.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Caspase, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.4. DNA Fragmentation

7.4.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by DNA Fragmentation, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.5. Cell Permeability

7.5.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Cell Permeability, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.6. Mitochondrial

7.6.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Mitochondrial, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



8. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by End-Use

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, By End-Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.4. Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

8.5. Academic & Research Institutes

8.5.1. Global Apoptosis Assay Market, by Academic & Research Institutes, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



9. Global Apoptosis Assay Market Assessment by Geography

9.1. Key findings

9.2. Introduction

9.3. Apoptosis Assay Market - North America

9.4. Apoptosis Assay Market - Europe

9.5. Apoptosis Assay Market - Asia-Pacific

9.6. Apoptosis Assay Market - Middle East & Africa

9.7. Apoptosis Assay Market - Latin America



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.1.1. Expansion

10.1.2. Acquisition

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. Bio-Techne

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. Biotium

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.5. GeneCopoeia, Inc.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.6. Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.7. Promega Corporation

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.8. Sartorius AG

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.9. Abcam plc

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.10. Takara Bio Inc.

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.10.4. Recent Developments



