Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortuary Bags Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Size; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mortuary bags market is expected to reach US$ 1.85 billion by 2028, according to the study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The global mortuary bags industry is anticipated to grow due to the recent spike in infectious diseases, and the establishment of new cremation centers across the globe. Moreover, the obese and old age population are more prone to chronic disorders, ultimately have premature deaths, contributing to the demand for mortuary bags.
The global mortuary bags industry is fragmented based on service, type, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester, and others. The size segment is further divided into adult, child/infant, and heavy-duty and bariatric bags. The end-use segment is further divided into hospital, morgue, and others.
Segment Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Mortuary Bags Market Insights
4.1. Mortuary Bags - Industry snapshot
4.2. Mortuary Bags Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increasing number of fatal road accidents across the globe
4.2.1.2. Surge in postmortems in hospitals
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Fluctuations in raw material prices
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Mortuary Bags Market Industry trends
5. Mortuary Bags Market Assessment by Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, By Type, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.3.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.4. Polyethylene
5.4.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Polyethylene, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.5. Nylon
5.5.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Nylon, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.6. Polyester
5.6.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Polyester, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Other Types, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Size
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, By Size, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Adult
6.3.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Adult, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.4. Child/Infant
6.4.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Child/Infant, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.5. Heavy Duty & Bariatric Bags
6.5.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Heavy Duty & Bariatric Bags, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by End-Use
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, By End-Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Hospitals
7.3.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Hospitals, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.4. Morgues
7.4.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Morgues, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.5. Others
7.5.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Other End-Uses, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8. Mortuary Bags Market Assessment by Geography
8.1. Key findings
8.2. Introduction
8.3. Mortuary Bags Market - North America
8.4. Mortuary Bags Market - Europe
8.5. Mortuary Bags Market - Asia-Pacific
8.6. Mortuary Bags Market - Middle East & Africa
8.7. Mortuary Bags Market - Latin America
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisition
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Classic Plastics
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Recent Developments
10.2. Mopec
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Recent Developments
10.3. Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Recent Developments
10.4. Smart Choice Funeral Supplies
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Recent Developments
10.5. Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd.
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Recent Developments
10.6. Mortech Manufacturing
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Recent Developments
10.7. EMS Mobil Sistemler
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Recent Developments
10.8. Hygeco International Products
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Recent Developments
10.9. Embalmers Supply Company
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Types/Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Recent Developments
10.10. Bi Quadro
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Types/Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Recent Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6vrue6
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: