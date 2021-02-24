New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027753/?utm_source=GNW

77 billion in 2020 to $2.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The veterinary medical equipment market consists of sales of veterinary medical equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce veterinary medical equipment used in diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of medical conditions in animals.This industry includes establishments that produce veterinary surgical equipment such as endoscopic systems, dental equipment, veterinary telemetry services and others.



The veterinary medical equipment market is segmented into veterinary diagnostic equipment; veterinary anesthesia equipment; veterinary patient monitoring equipment and other veterinary medical equipment.



North America was the largest region in the global veterinary medical equipment market, accounting for 52% of the market in 2020.Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global veterinary medical equipment market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global veterinary medical equipment market.



Advances in diagnostic tools have improved veterinary services.Equipment such as portable x-ray and portable ultrasound scanners have increased the efficiency of veterinary treatment (especially in emergencies due to injury) for all equine/large animal, companions, exotic and mixed animal practices.



For example, Wristscan V9, a diagnostic device, is being used for pregnancy tests for animals. Also, the Alivecor app integrated with iPhone is used to perform electro cardiograms in animals for cardiologist review.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the veterinary medical equipment market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the veterinary medical equipment market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The global economy is expected to go through a continued period of steady growth during the forecast period.The USA economy showed a steady growth during the historic period, and this is likely to continue during the forecast period.



Emerging markets are expected to continue to see generally higher levels of growth than the developed markets, at 4.8% in 2020 versus 3.6%. The continued economic growth is expected to contribute to increased standards of living of the global population and strengthen the presence of the middle class. Increased standards of living and strengthened middle class will further drive the demand for improved nutrition, particularly animal protein, and increase focus on food quality and safety, supporting the growth of the animal medicine market in terms of feed additives. Thus, economy growth is expected to drive this market.

